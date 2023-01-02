No Clarity on Lamar Jackson's Availability

Lamar Jackon has not played or practiced since injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, a span of 29 days.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was unsure about quarterback Lamar Jackson's availability heading into the Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I don’t know; I don’t know. I don’t have an expectation until I hear more today," coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson's availability.

Jackon has not played or practiced since injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos — a span of 29 days.

The Ravens have gone 3-2 without Jackson in the lineup and Tyler Huntley as the starter but the offense has struggled, scoring four touchdowns in those five games.

Jackson has thrown for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 12 games this season. He also leads the team with 764 yards rushing.

Harbaugh was also uncertain whether Jackson would have enough time to ramp up if he is able to return for the playoffs.

“I just can’t think about that. I’m just going to listen to the doctors and to Lamar, and we’re prepared," Harbaugh said. "The offense is not going to change dramatically between Lamar and Tyler. So, how they play their styles, certainly, they apply that. Do you know what I mean? The way Lamar plays and the way Tyler plays, the way a player plays, they apply that to our system and the way we play. Our plays are built for those types of quarterbacks. They’re built for Lamar. Our offense is built for Lamar, around Lamar, and to play with Lamar’s talents and abilities – that’s what we’re built for. The way Lamar plays it, and [the way] Tyler plays the same offense, they play it slightly differently, because they’re different unique individuals.

"But we’re going to take the gameplan and prepare for Cincinnati – prepare for their defense and what they do. [We’ll] make sure our run game is set up to attack their defense and what they can do and their players, and the same thing with our pass game. And then whichever quarterback plays, that’s the quarterback that’s going to play, and we’ll expect them to play great football. So, as a coach, that’s really what you do.”