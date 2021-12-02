Ravens Preparing for Old Foe in Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will face the Ravens for the 26th time in his career, the third-most of any team.

Roethlisberger had some of his most memorable games against Baltimore and has gone 15-10 against his rivals.

Roethlisberger, 39, might have some tread on the tires, but the Ravens are preparing for another hard-fought battle and his quick release.

“You have to adjust every week, no doubt about it. In terms of the quarterback, you’re right," Harbaugh said. "The timing of when the ball comes out, do they hold it, do they scramble, do they not hold it, where are their eyes, where’s the release point – there’s a lot of things that our coaches and our players do a great job of studying. So, sure; there will be some adjustments for Ben [Roethlisberger], just like there is for any quarterback. He is getting it out quickly, and he is very accurate. He’s very big.

"We’ve played him more than anybody else, probably, over the years. He’s made plays that were just jaw-dropping plays against us. You guys have seen them; the throws he’s made, the scramble plays he’s made, the red zone plays he’s made going out to his left and finding somebody – those are all indelibly marked in my brain, as you can probably tell. So, he’s unique.”

The Steelers (5-5-1) have mostly struggled this year and enter the game in last place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh's offense has been inconsistent, but the Ravens are not taking anything for granted,

Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,522 yards with 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

"He’s still Ben Roethlisberger," Ravens linebacker Tyus Bower said. "He’s still that Hall of Fame, great guy, and you have to respect that. Regardless of what people say, of how he’s been playing, whether it’s good or bad, he’s still Ben Roethlisberger, and he can still go out there and make plays. So, we respect that guy, and we’re not going to look at him any other type of way [than] besides who he is.

"We’re going to go out there and make sure that we’re going to put our best gameplan against him because we know the type of guy he is.”

Roethlisberger has faced the Bengals 34 times and the Browns 28 times.