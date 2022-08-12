Ravens Preseason Game 1 Notebook: Classic Defense

BALTIMORE — The Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 21 games with a 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Baltimore accomplished that feat without 32 players out of the lineup.

“It means a lot to the culture, just to show that we’re a winning team," backup quarterback Tyler Huntley said about the streak. "And we don’t care what kind of game it is, the Ravens are going to fight to get a win. So, we’ve just got to keep going and just keep grinding and making ourselves better.”

Stellar Debuts

Ravens' first-round pick Kyle Hamilton recovered a fumble that was forced by linebacker Malik Harrison on Titans running back Julius Chestnut. That set up Baltimore's first touchdown — a 4-yard run by Mike Davis.

Edge rusher Steven Means managed a sack on Malik Willis. "It just felt good to be back out here in live action," Means said. "We just have to believe in ourselves. I ran into this verse, Ephesians 3:20, and I think that everyone should go check it out. We all have the power to go ahead and unmeasurably obtain everything that we want, and that we can imagine. So, it’s already inside of us. I just feel like this is nothing short of a blessing out here tonight.”

Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones also had a sack. Rookie free-agent wide receiver Shemar Bridges had a highlight-reel touchdown reception that gave the Ravens a 14-10 lead at the half. Bridges made his case for the final roster, catching 4 passes for 62 yards.

Kyle Hamilton celebrates his fumble recovery.

The Starters

The Ravens' offensive starters for the game were Huntley, running back Mike Davis, fullback Ben Mason, wide receivers Tylan Wallace and Jaylon Moore; tight end Josh Oliver, left tackle Ja'Wuan James, left guard Tyre Phillips, center Patrick Mekari, right guard Ben Powers and right tackle Daniel Faalele

De-Fense

The Ravens forced three turnovers, including an acrobatic interception by Geno Stone. They also had two sacks.

Snap Issues

Huntley could not handle a wide snap from Mekari, who was subbing for injured rookie Tyler Linderbaum. Huntley was able to retrieve the ball and throw an incomplete pass.

Powers played center on the Ravens' second series. Ben Cleveland moved to right guard and had a solid night overall.

Tyler Huntley looks for a play downfield.

Mixed Night for Likely

Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had an exceptional reception over two defenders for a 22-yard gain. However, he had a couple of holding calls that nullified first downs. Likely had 4 receptions for 44 yards.

On the Sidelines

The Ravens' offensive players who did not play were:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Wide receivers James Proche, Rashod Bateman, Slade Bolden, Bailey Gaither, and Devin Duvernay.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Fullback Pat Ricard.

Offensive lineman Davis Sharpe, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, Ronnie Stanley.

Tight ends Charlie Kolar, Mark Andrews, and Nick Boyle.

The defensive personnel on the sidelines were:

Defensive backs Jalyn Armour-Davis, Brandon Stephens, Kyle Fuller, Marcus Peters, Ardarius Washington, Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, and Marlon Humphrey.

Linebackers Patrick Queen, Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes and David Ojabo.

Defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and Calais Campbell.

The only projected starters that played were left guard Ben Powers, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and nose tackle Michael Pierce.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace suffered a knee injury and went to the locker room.

Rest in Peace

The Ravens held a moment of silence for Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa before the game. Both men died in June.