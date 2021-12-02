Ravens-Steelers Predictions Roundup

The Ravens are the favorite to beat the Steelers in Week 13, but one site is predicting an upset.

Here's the roundup.

Analysis: "The Steelers swept the Ravens last season but this is a new year. Pittsburgh's offense has struggled and the defense will possibly have to play without its best player in T.J. Watt. The Ravens are finding ways to win despite the injuries and turnovers."

The Pick: Ravens 24, Steelers 13

Analysis: "At 5-5-1, the Steelers season basically hangs in the balance this week. If they lose, they're definitely not winning the AFC North and they're likely not making the playoffs. I do not like to pick against desperate teams, especially when they're playing at home against a division rival. The Steelers are one of only two teams in the NFL that Lamar Jackson doesn't have a winning record against -- he's 1-1 -- and I don't think that's going to change after this week."

The Pick: Steelers 19, Ravens 16

Analysis: "The Steelers are suddenly in desperation mode against the Ravens, who can take command of the AFC North with a convincing road victory. Baltimore can rely on the running game against a shaky Pittsburgh run defense, but the Ravens must protect the football better. Pittsburgh could steal an upset here, but we like Lamar Jackson to shake off the turnovers in a close one."

The Pick: Ravens 27, Steelers 26

Analysis: "After throwing four interceptions last week and having missed his Week 11 start with an illness, Lamar Jackson remarked that he was “getting back in the lab.” That should concern the Steelers (5-5-1), whose defense remains exploitable in the continued absence of T.J. Watt (Covd-19). Pittsburgh’s offense has been unbalanced in the last two weeks, rushing for just 55 yards and 52 yards, and asking Ben Roethlisberger, their 39-year-old quarterback, to make up the slack."

The Pick: Ravens minus-4.5

Analysis: "We’re following the line movement and jumping on the Ravens at -4.5. We don’t trust the Steelers rush defense or their anemic offense that ranks in the Bottom 10 in explosive runs and passes. Baltimore hasn’t looked like a powerhouse of late, but Jackson’s illness was a factor and they face a Pittsburgh team that has lost 41-10 to Cincinnati, 41-37 at the Chargers, and tied the still-winless Lions 16-16 over its last three games."

The Pick: Ravens minus-4.5

Analysis: "The Steelers are definitely still in the running at this point, especially with the extra Wild Card spot in play. However, unless their offensive line play improves rapidly, Pittsburgh could be headed for a disappointing end to their 2021 campaign."

The Pick: Ravens 28, Steelers 21

Analysis: "Ben Roethlisberger’s performance against the Bengals was an absolute disaster. However, it does not fit in with what we had seen from Pittsburgh’s longtime QB in recent weeks. The Ravens’ offense hardly looks convincing either. This has the feeling of a defense-dominated, low-scoring game. Baltimore is rightly favored, but after Lamar Jackson’s 4-interception game on Sunday Night Football, it is hard to trust him in this matchup. I simply cannot rely on either of these offenses right now."

The Pick: Ravens 19, Steelers 16

Analysis: "Pittsburgh’s crowd witnessed a tie to Detroit last game at Heinz Field, so this loss shouldn’t be as appalling."

The Pick: Ravens 27, Steelers 14