Ravens-Steelers Week 13 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Week 13: Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)

When

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, 4:25 p.m.– Heinz Field

Spread

Ravens favored by 4.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: ESPN Radio

Series History

The Steelers lead the regular-season series, 27-23, and are 3-1 in the playoffs. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-15 (including playoffs) against Pittsburgh, and is 7-9 at Heinz Field.

All-Time Meetings Since 2014

09/11/14 Ravens 26-6

11/02/14 Steelers 43-23

01/03/15* Ravens 30-17

10/01/15 Ravens 23-20 OT

12/27/15 Ravens 20-17

11/06/16 Ravens 21-14

12/25/16 Steelers 31-27

10/01/17 Steelers 26-9

12/10/17 Steelers 39-38

09/30/18 Ravens 26-14

11/04/18 Steelers 23-16

10/06/19 Ravens 26-23 OT

12/29/19 Ravens 28-10

11/01/20 Steelers 28-24 Bal.

12/02/20 Steelers 19-14

By the Numbers

8 – Consecutive games in which cornerback Marlon Humphrey has recorded at least one pass defensed, marking the NFL’s longest active streak. Humphrey has also recorded two passes defensed in back-to-back games and in three of Baltimore’s last four contests.

Notable

Last Sunday against the Browns, tight end Mark Andrews became the fifth tight end, joining Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham, Rob Gronkowski and Kellen Winslow Sr., in NFL history to eclipse 200 receptions, 2,800 receiving yards, and 25 receiving touchdowns in the first four seasons of a career.

Player Spotlight

Wide Receiver Marquise Brown

Brown has a career-high 770 receiving yards already this season on a career-best 60 receptions. Brown’s 77.0 receiving yards per game tie with Stefon Diggs for ninth in the NFL entering Week 13, while he’s on pace to finish with 1,190 receiving yards and 93 catches this season.

Rankings

Ravens: Offense: 4; Defense: 19

Steelers: Offense: 22; Defense: 25

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,162 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions He has thrown more interceptions over his past three games (8) than he did in 2019 when he was named NFL MVP and he had just six picks. The Ravens, however, won two of those three games. The Steelers have several ball hawks on their team, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, so Jackson will have to be more careful with the ball. Baltimore also needs to start faster. The Ravens have not scored a first-quarter touchdown since Oct. 17 against the Chargers. Baltimore also has to do a better job protecting Jackson, who has been sacked 30 times this season, tied for third in the NFL. Pittsburgh had a fierce pass rush with 30 sacks this season. However, defensive end T.J. Watt is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which further hampers the Steelers' defense. The Ravens should be able to move the ball if they avoid those costly turnovers.

Defense

The Steelers have struggled to move the ball and are scoring 20.4 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,522 yards with 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He is 15-10 all-time against the Ravens. His favorite targets are Diontae Johnson (809 yards receiving) and Chase Claypool (608 yards receiving). The Steelers' offensive line has not given Roethlisberger much time to throw and he's been sacked 24 times. The key for the Ravens will be shutting down running back Najee Harris, who has run for 708 yards. Harris has also 352 yards receiving, The Ravens held the Browns' running backs Kareen Hunt and Nick Chubb to 36 yards rushing without Calais Campbell (concussion) in the lineup. Campbell should be back against the Steelers.

Prediction'

The Steelers swept the Ravens last season but this is a new year. Pittsburgh's offense has struggled and the defense will have to play without its best player in Watt. The Ravens are finding ways to win despite the injuries and turnovers.

Ravens 24, Steelers 13