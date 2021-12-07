Ravens Week 14 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens slipped in the weekly Power Rankings after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-19.

Here's the roundup:

This Week: 9; Last Week: 4

Analysis: "For a team with depth, talent, coaching and, always, quarterback Lamar Jackson, I remain unsure of just what to make of the Ravens. For proof, consider Baltimore’s last six games. Since blowing out the Chargers on Nov. 17, when many tabbed the Ravens as the class of a conference with several teams vying for top-contender honors, they have been blown out by the Bengals, narrowly won a thriller against the faltering Vikings, stumbled against the rising Dolphins, eked out a win over the scuttling Bears, barely topped the beat-up Browns and lost, last week, in a close game with the Steelers. All of which is to say, there’s little evidence from the past six weeks to indicate that Baltimore deserves a higher slot, even in the what-to-make-of-it AFC. One dominant performance would change that quickly, but for now—RIP Twitter mentions—in this week’s rankings, the Ravens endure the steepest fall. The schedule doesn’t get any easier, with the (healthier) Browns, Packers, Bengals, Rams and Steelers remaining. Props to John Harbaugh for going for the end of regulation, though, even if the decision was based, in part, on losing cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the season. Consider that injury, one of many the Ravens have suffered this season, a big one moving forward."



This Week: 6; Last Week: 4

Analysis: "Jackson wants to get his stock going back up heading into an offseason in which he could sign his big-money extension. He has lost two of his past three starts, struggling to produce with a 34.4 Total QBR (22nd in the NFL). In the past two weeks, he threw a career-high four interceptions in one game and was sacked a career-high seven times in the other. Jackson will ultimately become one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. But a strong showing the rest of the way, especially in the postseason, would justify Jackson commanding $45 million a year like Patrick Mahomes."

This Week: 12; Last Week: 9

Analysis: "It's easy to second-guess John Harbaugh's decision to go for that 2-point conversion in what turned out to be a stomach-punch loss to the hated Steelers, but the coach had his reasons. The Ravens' defense had allowed three consecutive scoring drives in the fourth quarter, and a season-ending pec injury suffered by star cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the previous Pittsburgh possession put his secondary in a desperate situation. Baltimore has made its season with clutch plays in the biggest moments of games, so Harbaugh decided to trust his gut on the coaching equivalent of a "heat check" by a sharpshooter in basketball. Sure, the ball rimmed out, but you have to respect the moxie."

This Week: 13, Last Week: 12

Analysis: "John Harbaugh cited their decimated corner ranks as a reason he went for two points and the win Sunday in Pittsburgh. Harbaugh might find himself gambling even more with Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey apparently now lost for the season."

This Week: 13; Last Week: 12

This Week: 8; Last Week: 8

Analysis: "They still don't look right on offense after losing to the Steelers. The defense suffered a big hit with the loss of corner Marlon Humphrey."

This Week: 8: Last Week: 5

Analysis: "It feels like they’re limping toward the finish line. If they get to the playoffs, what will they have left?"