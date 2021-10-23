Ravens Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins Ruled Out Against Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals and will miss his second consecutive game with a thigh injury.

Watkins leads the team with 16.2 yards per reception. He also has 292 yards receiving on 18 receptions (32 targets).

This will open the door for rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman to earn some extra snaps.

Bateman, one of the team's two first-round draft picks in 2021, made his debut last week against the Chargers and caught four passes for 29 yards and picked up a couple of key first downs.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was looking to ease Bateman into the lineup, but he wound up being a key contributor.

Bateman was ready to handle the workload.

“To see 45 snaps, it was surprising," Harbaugh said. "There’s no question about it. I don’t think that was really the plan, either, but he was playing so well. He came out there and just did a great job. He had some assignment things, and he had some alignment things that happens to receivers. Even the veteran receivers, they have so many complications in terms of some of the details that go with that position, especially in our offense.

"But he made the catches he had to make until the end, so we’ll keep reminding him of that one. But I thought he played really well. It wasn’t too big for him. He handled the speed of the game just fine. So, it’s a really good start.”