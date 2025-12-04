Five Questions Ahead of Ravens' Rivalry Game vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready for their Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To learn more about the AFC North rival, we spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers On SI contributor Jack Markowski.

Aaron Rodgers has struggled recently. How confident are you in his abilities ahead of the Ravens game?

Rodgers was everything the Steelers could've hoped for and then some towards the beginning of the season, but there's no denying he's regressed in recent weeks. His left wrist injury certainly hampered him in the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but it's not like he was particularly sharp in the games leading up to that either.

He didn't take any snaps under center vs. Buffalo as Pittsburgh mustered just 166 yards of total offense, and while he may do so in Baltimore this week, there aren't a ton of reasons to be confident that he'll take a step up in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What’s missing from this Steelers team that was there a year ago?

Even when the Steelers were 10-3 last season and in position to win the AFC North entering Week 15, it's not like the offense was clicking on all cylinders with Russell Wilson behind center. The unit has been less productive so far this year with Rodgers at quarterback, but not to the point that it's the main reason behind the team's struggles as a whole.

Rather, it's the defense that has regressed significantly from where it stood early last year, and that trend actually began during Pittsburgh's four-game losing streak to end the 2024 regular season. It's worsened this year, though, as they've allowed the fifth-most yards per contest of any unit in the league at 365.1.

Though they've done a fantastic job of forcing takeaways, ranking second in the NFL with 22, it's a group that's provided little to no resistance for opposing offenses, which is almost unheard of for a Mike Tomlin-coached squad.

What’s one thing people should know about the Steelers that cannot be found in a box score?

The Steelers have typically come out of halftime flat, which is perhaps an indictment on the coaching staff for failing to make the proper adjustments. Pittsburgh has not scored a third-quarter point in four of its last five games, and the team has lost its past two contests against the Bills and Chicago Bears despite holding a lead at the end of the first half.

If the Steelers were to beat the Ravens, what would be the reason why?

In order for the Steelers to win, it'll have to shut down a Ravens ground attack that averages the fifth-most rushing yards per game with 136.8. The Bills broke out with 249 yards on 51 carries against them, and Baltimore will almost certainly look to exploit that weakness of theirs this week as well.

What’s your prediction for the game?

It's hard to pick in favor of the Steelers right now, and given the way Baltimore played against them both at the end of the regular season and in their Wild Card round matchup last year, I believe the Ravens will come out on top by a score of 28-17.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!