Ravens Won't Let Injuries Derail Their Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is defiant in the face of adversity.

The recent spate of injuries will further test his resolve.

In the span of 10 days, the Ravens lost all three running backs on their depth chart — J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards.

They lost starting cornerback Marcus Peters, who is among the best in the NFL.

One of their No. picks in this year's draft — wide receiver Rashod Bateman — and the league's top blocking tight end — Nick Boyle — will start the season on IR.

Many teams would collapse under those challenges, but thre Ravens are already taking steps to absorb these losses.

In addition to Ty'Son Williams who made the team out of training camp, Baltimore signed Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman at running back.

Baltimore also signed Latavius Murray, who ran the ball 146 times for 656 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with four touchdowns last season with the Saints. He also caught 23 passes on 26 targets for 176 yards with one touchdown.

Murray is an ideal fit for Baltimore.

The Ravens still have their leading rusher from last season still in the lineup — quarterback Lamar Jackson. As long as Jackson is healthy, Baltimore will be productive on offense and be able to score points.

The Ravens will shift Anthony Averett or Jimmy Smith into the starting role to absorb the loss of Peters.

It's a bit of a drop but the Ravens should be able to absorb the loss.

Don Martindale has established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL and he'll dial up some schemes to compensate for the loss of Peters.

"We have starters playing as backups, so that tells you the depth of this team," Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston said. "Our unit is so special. If we get in our own way, that’s the only way we’re going to stop ourselves. I don’t see anybody stopping us. We could stop ourselves, but if we prepare like we’re supposed to and put the work in, I don’t see anyone stopping us.”

The Ravens are still a playoff-caliber team albeit with a different look.

The journey begins Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We’re very confident because we know what we’re doing," Jackson said. "We’ve been executing each and every day, [and] we’ve been stacking, trying to get better. Our guys, who came in and filled in for those guys who went down, they’ve been doing a tremendous job.

"So, we’re going to see when we get out there. I feel like our guys are going to be ready.”