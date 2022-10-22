The Top 5 Games in the Ravens — Browns AFC North Rivalry

BALTIMORE —The Ravens and Cleveland Browns had some memorable games over the years.

Baltimore leads the all-time series against Cleveland, 34-12

Here are the top 5 all-time games between the AFC North rivals.

No. 5 — Oct. 11, 2015: Browns 33, Ravens 30, OT

Travis Coons managed a 32-yard field goal in overtime for the Browns, who had lost 13 of the previous 14 games against Baltimore. Cleveland quarterback Josh McCown threw for 457 yards with two touchdowns. Cleveland scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.

No 4 — Oct. 7, 2018: Browns 12, Ravens 9, OT

Rookie Greg Joseph converted a low 37-yard field goal with two seconds remaining that gave the Browns an unlikely victory. Then-rookie Baker Mayfield was making his first start at home and threw a 39-yard completion to rookie Derrick Willies that set up the winning kick. The Browns snapped a 19-game losing streak in the AFC North.

No. 3 — Dec. 30, 2018: Ravens 26, Browns 24

The Ravens won the AFC North and snapped a three-year playoff drought with the win. Linebacker C.J. Mosley intercepted Mayfield on 4th-and-long to clinch it. Baltimore finished a half-game ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who beat Cincinnati 16-13. Baltimore had lost three straight games and were 4-5 entering their bye week when rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson took over the starting job at quarterback for the injured Flacco. The offense thrived under Jackson and the Ravens won six of their final seven games.

No. 2 — Nov. 30, 2015: Ravens 33, Browns 27

In one of the most stunning wins in Ravens history, Brent Urban blocked Coons' field-goal attempt in the final seconds and Will Hill scooped up the ball and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown as time expired that left the Browns fans in complete shock. "One of the greatest football games you're probably ever going to see in terms of excitement," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game.

No. 1. — Dec. 14, 2020: Ravens 47, Browns 42

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, emerged from the locker room after dealing with cramps and set up Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal with seven seconds left for the Week 14 victory. "It's going to be a game that goes down in history," Harbaugh said. Jackson re-entered the game with just under two minutes remaining when his backup Trace McSorley was forced out of the game with a knee injury. Jackson threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on a fourth-and-5 for a 42-35 lead with 1:51 remaining. However, the Browns responded on the ensuing drive when Mayfield found Kareem Hunt for a game-tying 22-yard score. Still, there was just enough time for Jackson to put together the game-deciding drive and one of the best victories in Ravens history.