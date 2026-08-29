12 Winners and 4 Losers From Ravens Preseason Win Over Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens notched their third win of the preseason on Friday night under head coach Jesse Minter, an overwhelming 41-3 triumph over the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium.

Neither team played their star players, but that didn't stop the Ravens' incredible depth on both sides of the ball from dominating the line of scrimmage to complete an undefeated preseason.

Here are several Ravens players who showed out and a few who didn't do enough to help themselves in the third preseason game.

Winners

QB Joe Fagnano

The undrafted rookie put one hell of a cherry on top of what has been an outstanding preseason. He led four scoring drives and would've been credited with six had it not been for a pair of missed field goals in the first half. Fagnano went 19-of-27 for a game-high 162 passing yards and a passer rating of 98.1. He also had his first multi-touchdown game, throwing for one and scoring another with his legs on a quarterback sneak.

OLB Ethan Burke

The undrafted rookie didn't waste any time picking up where he left off last week, forcing his second forced fumble in back-to-back games on the Ravens' first defensive play from scrimmage on a punch out. He almost had a fumble recovery on special teams and drew a holding penalty on a run play late in the game, where he set a great edge.

WR Chris Moore

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (17) dives for a first quarter touchdown reception against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 11th-year veteran was outstanding on the Ravens' opening drive of the game, hauling in three of Tyler Huntley's four completed passes for a game-high 54 yards. All three snags went for 10-plus-yard plays, with the first two resulting in first downs and the third capped off the possession with an incredible diving 25-yard touchdown catch.

DT David Olajiga

The fourth-year pro from the International Player Pathway Program continued to flash his ability as an interior pass rusher with his first full sack of the preseason in this game after splitting one last week. He finished with two total tackles, including one for a loss, and a quarterback hit.

WR LaJohntay Wester

For the second week in a row, the second-year pro showcased his all-purpose play-making potential by catching multiple passes, including finding his way into the end zone on a touchdown catch and nearly broke his lone punt return of the game for a house call had he not gotten tripped up after picking up 19 yards and giving the offense the ball at the Washington 41-yard line.

OLB Kaimon Rucker

The second-year pro was a constant menace off the edge in this game, both as a run defender and pass rusher. At one point on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, he recorded one of his two tackles for loss by firing into the backfield on a draw play and ended the drive with a sack on the very next play.

IOL Jovaughn Gwyn

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Jovaughn Gwyn (54) blocks Washington Commanders tackle Ricky Barber (50) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-year pro appears to be in line to open the regular season as the Ravens' starting center because he got starter treatment in the finale as he was the first one to take the field and was pulled after helping lead back-to-back touchdown drives in just 15 offensive plays.

DT Rayshaun Benny

The seventh-round rookie didn't have a sack or a quarterback hit, but was very active and frequently found himself in the backfield. He finished with three solo tackles and had some nice pressures where he forced throwaways.

RB Adam Randall

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (23) rushes during the first half against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fifth-round rookie made his return to action after missing last week's game and was very impressive both as a ball carrier and a pass catcher. Randall ran the ball five times for 25 yards and added 45 receiving yards to his scrimmage total on three receptions.

TE Ty Pezza

The undrafted rookie made the most of his last audition by leading the team with five receptions and finished second in receiving yards with 47 on five targets and averaged nearly 10 yards per catch (9.4).

DB Lardarius Webb Jr.

The rookie Ravens' legacy made his dad and the coaching staff proud with his best showing in the preseason finale, where he made impactful plays on both special teams and on defense with a forced fumble, a pass breakup to force a turnover on downs and two solo tackles.

Losers

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) reacts after making a field goal during the second half against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Tyler Loop

For a player who had no competition on the roster to push him all offseason, training camp and preseason, there's no bigger loser coming out of the finale than the second-year specialist. Loop missed two of his first three kicks in this game and even though he made the fourth, he still ended the preseason going 5-of-8 on his field goal attempts, sparking more doubt than inspiring confidence about his ability to be reliably counted on.

IOL Ethan Pocic

The 10th-year veteran didn't get the starting nod in this game, as many theorized, and when he did check into the game on the Ravens' third offensive possession, the unit picked up one net yard before Loop missed his first kick, and on the fourth drive, he was called for a completely unnecessary holding penalty down the field on a screen where running back Rasheen Ali picked up 20 yards and would've moved the ball into the red zone.

OLB Adisa Isaac

The 2024 third-rounder saved his best for last with a fourth-quarter sack to force a turnover on downs, but it might be too little, too late because of what Burke and Rucker continued to show earlier and throughout this game. Isaac finished with the second-most total tackles with six, including two solos and one for a loss and a quarterback hit.

IOL Corey Bullock

The third-year pro checked into the game in the second quarter at left guard and played most of the second half at center, and just didn't play at a consistently high level. He missed blocks, got called for an unnecessary roughness penalty and was credited with a fumble on an aborted snap that was luckily recovered by fullback Lucas Scott.