Ravens 53-Man Roster Prediction After Preseason Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 preseason is officially in the books following Friday night's 41-3 thrashing of the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium in the annual Battle of the Beltway. For general manager Eric DeCosta and first-year head coach Jesse Minter, the next order of business is to trim their 90-man roster to the initial 53 by Sunday's deadline.

While the team entered training camp with only one starting job up for grabs and most of the rest of the decisions being cut and dry, there are still some tight roster bubble battles that will be tough to parse through, but I'll make my best educated guess based on circumstances and the tales the tape tells.

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens' 53-man roster as the team heads into its preparation for the regular season and Week 1 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts:

Offense

Quarterbacks (2)

Keep: Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley

Cut: Joe Fagnano and Austin Reed

Don't be surprised if the Ravens find a way to keep Fagnano on the roster after the undrafted rookie absolutely balled out in the preseason. There's almost no chance he clears waivers if cut but for the sake of this projection, he has to.

Running backs (4)

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (23) rushes during the first half against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Adam Randall and Rasheen Ali

Cut: Dontae McMillan and Elijah Tau-Tolliver

Both Ali and Randall made their return to action in the finale after missing last week's game and showed why they're well worth keeping on the roster. Randall, in particular, was especially impressive when it came to catching the ball, keeping his balance after contact, breaking tackles and fighting for extra yards.

Wide receivers (6)

Keep: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Ja'Kobi Lane, Devontez Walker, Elijah Sarratt and LaJohntay Wester

Cut: Dayton Wade, Chris Moore, Cornelius Johnson, Xavier Guillory, Cortez Braham Jr., Octavian Smith Jr.

With Lane getting veteran treatment and watching this one in street clothes from the sideline, Moore made one hell of a push in the opening series of the finale to warrant serious consideration in most years for this team. Yet, there's still a high chance his stay in Baltimore gets extended, as he is a prime candidate for the practice squad.

Tight ends (4)

Keep: Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe, Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas

Cut: Lucas Scott (FB) and Ty Pezza

Undrafted rookie Ty Pezza went out on a high note in the finale by leading the team with five catches on five targets and finished with the second-most receiving yards with 47. However, he didn't show nearly enough over the entirety of the season to beat out either Hibner or Cuevas, who both caught a pair of passes in this game.

Offensive tackle (3)

Keep: Ronnie Stanley, Roger Rosengarten, Carson Vinson,

Cut: Diego Pounds, David Sharpe and Gerad Lichtenhan

Pounds was an intriguing undrafted signing this year, but never truly emerged as a challenger for the swing tackle spot. Lichtenhan started off the preseason on a high note and was thought to be in contention for a roster spot before hitting a rough patch last week. Even though he switched over to the left side for the finale, he didn't show enough to warrant keeping around.

Centers (2)

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Jovaughn Gwyn (54) blocks Washington Commanders tackle Ricky Barber (50) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn

Cut: Corey Bullock and Nick Dawkins

Gwyn made a second straight start at center and looked well in the 15 snaps he played before Pocic relieved him, but he had an up-and-down outing. Bullock and Dawkins were never really legitimate contenders for the job, but one or both could stick around on the practice squad.

Guards (4)

Keep: John Simpson, Olaivavega Ioane, Andrew Vorhees and Emory Jones Jr.

Cut: Evan Beerntsen

The seventh-round rookie hardly played in the preseason up until the finale with the third and fourth team unit, so this decision was as easy as it gets.

Defense

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Issac (50) tackles Washington Commanders running back Robert Henry (30) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackles (5)

Keep: Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Calais Campbell Aeneas Peebles and Broderick Washington

Cut: John Jenkins*, Rayshaun Benny, C.J. Okoye, David Olajiga, Aaron Graves and Dion Wilson Jr.

While seeing Jenkins' name among the cuts may seem shocking at first glance, the reason there's an asterisk next to his name is that his stay on the open market likely won't last long. If cut, he'd be back on the roster as soon as the team places one of its ailing players on short-term injured reserve to start the regular season. They've done this type of roster gymnastics numerous times over the years, and this move just makes too much sense not to happen. Benny, Okoye, Olajiga and Wilson Jr. all had incredibly strong finales, particularly as interior pass rushers, with each recording a quarterback, Peebles ultimately won out because he consistently flashed in both practice and carried over early in games against opposing first- and second-stringers.

Outside linebackers (5)

Keep: Trey Hendrickson, Tavius Robinson, Mike Green, Zion Young and Ethan Burke

Cut: Adisa Isaac and Kaimon Rucker

While Isaac finally put his best foot forward to close out this game with a fourth-down sack to force a turnover on downs, it didn't come until the fourth quarter and was a little too little, too late. Meanwhile, Burke and Rucker continued to ball out and make plays from start to finish, and the battle for the fifth outside linebacker spot ultimately came down to them. Burke got the nod because he has made highly impactful plays in a multitude of ways throughout this preseason, including forcing his second fumble in back-to-back weeks on the Ravens' first defensive play of the game.

Linebackers (4)

Keep: Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, Trenton Simpson and Jay Higgins,

Cut: Carl Jones Jr., Dominic DeLuca and Michael Barrett

DeLuca had a nice final showing, leading the team with eight total tackles, including five solos, but his body of work over the preseason wasn't enough to usurp Higgins or make a compelling enough case to keep a fifth off-ball linebacker over a fifth edge defender.

Cornerbacks (7)

Keep: Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Chandler Rivers, Keyon Martin and Bihlal Kone

Cut: Robert Longerbeam, Marquise Robinson, Amani Oruwariye and Ladarius Webb Jr.

This was another tough position to trim because they have so many NFL-caliber players. In the finale alone, Longerbeam, Robinson and Webb Jr. all made their respective presences felt multiple times. The most unlikely to clear waivers is Longerbeam, a 2025 sixth-rounder who missed his entire rookie season with a patellar injury he suffered before he could even take a snap in the preseason.

Safeties (4)

Keep: Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, Keondre Jackson

Cut: K'Von Wallace and Silas Walters

Wallace feels like an all-but-guaranteed bet to get brought back on the practice squad and will be activated for early-season games for his special teams value.

Special Teams

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop (33) is greeted by holder Ryan Eckley (30) after making a field goal during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Placekicker (1)

• Tyler Loop

Long snapper (1)

Nick Moore

Punter (1)

• Ryan Eckley

The Ravens' second-year kicker ended the preseason on a pretty sour note, missing two of his three kicks in the first half, wide left and from 50-plus yards out. The fact that he drilled a chip shot in the second half to finish the day 2-of-4 won't put any minds at ease after he went 5-of-8 over the course of the preseason. In positive news, rookie punter Ryan Eckley looked like a stud again, averaging 46 yards per punt and pinning Washington back in its own 20-yard line twice.