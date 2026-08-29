Ravens Trade DT C.J. Okoye to New York Giants To Reunite With John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens have yet to announce their first round of cuts following their dominant preseason finale victory over the Washington Commanders, but are appearently are already beginning the roster trimming process in other ways.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, general manager Eric DeCosta is trading interior defensive lineman C.J. Okoye to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick. In the Big Apple, the massive 6-foot-6 and 365-pound nose tackle will be reuniting with former Ravens Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh, whom he played under last year before the team fired its long-time franchise steward at the onset of the offseason.

Another John Harbaugh reunion: The #Giants are trading for DT C.J. Okoye, per me and @RapSheet, sending a 2028 7th-rounder to the #Ravens for the former International Player Pathway participant.



Okoye, who recovered a fumble for Baltimore last night, heads to East Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/r3A3kQpCo3 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2026

Despite having made the roster last year with a strong preseason, Okoye was firmly on the bubble with cuts looming as the defensive line is one of the Ravens' deepest positions on the 90-man roster they have to trim down by Sunday's deadline. With veteran nose tackles Travis Jones and John Jenkins already locks to make the team or at least be on the roster by Week 1, there wasn't going to be any room for a third almost exclusive early-down run-plugger.

By trading him, the Ravens don't have to fret about being disappointed if he hadn't ended up clearing waivers when cut, because the move clearly shows that he likely wouldn't have been given the need for his particular skill set around the league, but especially with the Giants. New York is thin on the interior of their defensive line after trading three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason and losing veteran Roy Robertson-Harris to a season-ending torn Achilles in May.

Okoye is a Nigerian native who originally entered the league through its International Player Pathway Program and spent his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before landing in Baltimore last offseason. The 2025 season was his first time playing in regular-season games, and in 13 appearances, he recorded 15 total tackles, including seven solos and one for a loss.

The 24-year-old is the latest former Raven to follow Harbaugh to the Giants, joining All Pro punter Jordan Stout, Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Isaiah Likely, defensive back Ar'Darius Washington and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Who else could get flipped before the deadline?

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Issac (50) tackles Washington Commanders running back Robert Henry (30) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Okoye is the first Ravens player reportedly on the move via trade before final cuts have to be made, he likely won't be the last. The Ravens have numerous bubble players at multiple positions who have proven they belong in the NFL, if not in Baltimore, then certainly elsewhere.

Two of their deepest positions on the team remain the interior defensive line and cornerback, even after this reported move, with many youngsters brimming with talent at each. They likely only have room for one of the following defensive tackles: Aeneas Peebles

, Rayshaun Benny, David Olajiga and David Wilson Jr, all of whom flashed in the preseason. At corner, there are second-year pros Robert Longerbeam and Marquise Robinson, as well as veteran Amani Oruwariye.

Two players at other positions that they could look to trade, because they likely won't clear waivers if cut are third-year outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano. Isaac finished the preseason finale strong but was outplayed by Ethan Burke and Kaimon Rucker, and has only played four regular-season games over his first two seasons due to injury.

Fagnano has been the offensive star of the preseason, and while he's well-deserving of a roster spot, the Ravens haven't carried three quarterbacks into a season since 2020.