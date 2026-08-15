13 Offensive Players to Watch in Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener

The Baltimore Ravens will help close out the first week of the 2026 preseason when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at the refurbished and recently renovated M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

There are battles for starting jobs, key roles and roster spots that will take center stage in this interconference exhibition bout.

Here are just over a dozen players to watch in this game on the offensive side of the ball, both in the trenches and at the skill positions.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

While he won't be on the field for long enough to get "his feet wet," according to head coach Jesse Minter, as he is the starter at right guard, Ravens fans will get to feast their eyes on the first-round pick nonetheless.

Even if it's just for a series or two, it'll be worth getting a glimpse of what to expect and some film to dissect.

WR Ja’Kobi Lane

The third-round rookie has generated far more buzz than another player not named Lamar Jackson at Ravens training camp, and now it's time for him to live up to the hype going up against another team for the first time after recording one highlight reel catch after another in practice against first-team defense for the past several weeks.

WR Elijah Sarratt

The fourth-round rookie has a chance to go from an afterthought in the competition for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart to throwing his hat back in the ring. Expect him to line up inside the slot as well as on the outside, where he can put his route-running prowess on full display.

IOL Danny Pinter

The former career backup has a chance to prove that he's worthy of being the frontrunner in the starting center competition after taking all of the first-team reps in training camp, even after the Ravens signed 97-game starter Ethan Pocic.

RB Adam Randall

The fifth-round rookie who was handpicked by team owner Steve Bisciotti himself will likely not only get the starting nod but also lead all players at his position in snaps in this game since established veterans Derrick Henry and Justice aren't expected to suit up.

TE Matthew Hibner

The fourth-rounder that the Ravens traded up for will get a chance to show he's ready to fill the role they envisioned for him as the complementary pass-catching threat at the position that Isaiah Likely played the past four years before departing in free agency this offseason.

TE Josh Cuevas

The fifth-round pick has a chance to begin separating himself as a dynamic weapon capable of being used as a blocker and an underrated pass catcher. Having an H-back in Doyle's offense could make it even more explosive and versatile.

WR Devontez Walker

The third-year pro hasn't been featured on the Ravens' daily highlight package like Lane, but has been consistently making plays all the same and needs to translate it to the field in this game to make up more ground in the battle for the No. 3 spot.

WR/RS LaJohntay Wester

The second-year pro is currently slotted in as the team's starting punt returner, but that doesn't guarantee him a roster spot by any means. He'll need to show some of the same explosive playmaking potential that he flashed last preseason and display more all-purpose ability to cement himself at the No. 6 spot.

OT Carson Vinson

Following the retirements of both of the veterans that the Ravens brought in to compete with him for the swing tackle role, the second-year pro has the inside track to secure it, but will need to show that the tremendous strides that he has made are consistent and not fool's gold.

OT Diego Pounds

The undrafted rookie has a chance to emerge as Vinson's main competition for the swing tackle role or at least prove that he's worthy of being kept on the roster for quality depth this preseason, starting against the Eagles.

QB Joe Fagnano

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8), Joe Fagnano (12) and Skylar Thompson (11) talk during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley likely only to play a few series, if any at all, it should be fun to watch how the undrafted rookie signal caller handles himself and makes a case to keep him around as a developmental player.

OL Emery Jones

After showing some promising glimpses towards the end of an injury-reduced rookie season, the 2025 third-rounder might open the game as one of the starting guards opposite Ioane or could be at tackle. It'll be interesting to gauge his development following an offseason of building instead of rehabbing the shoulder injury that delayed his debut last year.