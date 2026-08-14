Baltimore Ravens Release First Unofficial Depth Chart—Analyzing the Clues

The Baltimore Ravens' public relations staff just published the team's first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s home preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although coaches and coordinators have been adamant about nothing being decided or set in stone as it pertains to the starting and primary depth position battles, this projection is based largely on observations from training camp practices that have been open to fans and media.

Head coach Jesse Minter already announced that two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and several other prominent established starters won't be playing this weekend, so the units who take the field first on Saturday won't all be the same ones who will be lining up against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the regular season.

With all that being said, that doesn't mean there aren't some clues about who is leading which competition according to this first unofficial depth chart.

Don't be surprised if Danny Pinter stays in the lead for starting center job

The widespread consensus when the Ravens signed 10th-year veteran Ethan Pocic at the onset of training camp was that he'd end up being the successor to three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, who departed in free agency. However, he has yet to take any snaps with the first-team offense while Pinter has been taking the bulk of those reps. Part of the reason for the discrepancy is that Pocic is still ramping up after not being on a team all offseason and coming off a torn Achilles he suffered late last season in December.

"We're still a ways away from being able to determine exactly who that guy is," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said Wednesday. "Obviously, Ethan is coming off of that injury and so we want to make sure it's a fair battle, but all those guys are doing a good job with the offense."

Doyle also shared that the No. 1 aspect the Ravens are looking for in his offense is communication and if the Pinter continues to be the main one establishing that rapport with Jackson and the rest of the starting offensive line, he'll have a decisive edge over Pocic and go from a career backup to a full-time starter for the first time.

Tavius Robinson will remain a full-time starter

While most expect second-year pro Mike Green to make the largest leap in production and impact at this position for the Ravens this season, Robinson has been the more consistently disruptive of the two in training camp thus far. The fourth-year pro has been especially impressive as a hybrid pass rusher, moving inside at times and terrorizing guards and tackles alike. Given his prowess as a stout early-down run defender, he's listed as the starting SAM on the unofficial depth chart while Green rotates with prized offseason addition, four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson at the RUSH spot.

Robinson has improved upon his previous season's sack total each year he's been in the league, including recording a career-high 4.5 in 2025, despite playing in a career-low 10 games. The 2023 fourth-rounder has all the makings of the next Ravens Day 3 edge defender who breaks out in a big way in the final year of his rookie deal and breaks the bank in Baltimore or elsewhere, netting them a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2028.

"When you look up what it means to be a Baltimore Raven, Tavius Robinson is that guy," outside linenbackers coach Harland Bower said. "You look him up in the dictionary, you look that up, that is who you see. 'T-Rob' exemplifies everything in terms of what it means to be a Baltimore Raven. He is violent-minded. He plays with his hair on fire. He does every little thing right."

Andrew Vorhees is not on the roster bubble

After losing his starting job by default when the Ravens overhauled their entire interior offensive line, coming off a wildly inconsistent 2025 season for the entire starting blocking unit, the fourth-year pro was viewed as a fringe player on the roster.

However, with him being listed as John Simpson's primary backup at left guard and given that he recently agreed to a revised deal to reduce his cap hit from $3,699,528 to $1,725,528, creating $1.974 million in cap relief for the team, he almost certainly isn't going anywhere. He will provide quality depth as a former 20-game starter.

T.J. Tampa is a next man up

The third-year cornerback has been one of the stars of training camp thus far and was already trending toward an increased, if not regular, rotational role on defense even before the Ravens had their top two players at the position suffered minor injuries.

During his two-year stint as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Minter regularly rotated his outside corners, and all signs are pointing to him continuing that practice in Baltimore as both Tampa Jr. and 10th-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie have been making plays and proving they are worthy of playing meaningful snaps on defense regardless of anyone's injury status.

'Chido' — this guy has played a ton of football, played at a really high level," Minter said. "I think he's had a great camp up to this point. T.J. Tampa [Jr.] has done a lot of great things. "

Ja'Kobi Lane remains favorite to win No.3 WR battle

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the third-round rookie sensation and third-year pro Devontez Walker are listed as second-stringers on the unofficial depth chart behind starters Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. However, only one of them has been regularly running with the first-team offense from the onset and throughout training camp, making plays on a daily basis, and that's been Lane.

"He's made these plays in high school [and] in college," wide receiver coach Keary Colbert said. "He's really just being himself. He's working hard [and] he's taking advantage of opportunities that come his way. He's a talented receiver, and he has some really good hands. I'm excited about how he's performing."

The preseason will go a long way in ultimately determining just how much of a stranglehold that the first-year pro can maintain on what is expected to be a prominent role in the Ravens' offense under Doyle, where they are expected to deploy 11-personnel at a much higher rate than they ever have in the Jackson era.