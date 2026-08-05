Ravens WR Ja’Kobi Lane Is Baltimore’s Biggest Winner of Training Camp: Week 1

It's officially been a full week since the Baltimore Ravens took the field for the first time to open their 2026 training camp, and the brightest standout who has consistently been making plays day in and day out, by far and away, has been rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane.

The hype train for the 2026 third-rounder out of USC not only isn't slowing down anytime soon, it keeps building momentum with each passing day he keeps adding to his growing highlight reel of impressive catches.

Lane has made a big play in almost every way, whether it's been soaring over the top of one or multiple defenders, making a contested catch with a defender draped all over him in tight one-on-one coverage or tracking and adjusting to a back shoulder. On Tuesday, he only needed one hand to reel in a pass that was thrown a little behind him for a big gain against No. 1 cornerback Nate Wiggins before sliding out of bounds.

"That was a great play by Ja'Kobi," head coach Jesse Minter said after practice. "He's continued to flash and make those type of plays. As [for] anybody, you're always searching for consistency down after down. Again, the more he shows Lamar [Jackson] that he's making those types of plays, the more trust they build, and that's really what Training Camp and what practice is all about."

Even though he was the one on the wrong end of the best highlight from training camp thus far, Wiggins couldn't help but give the first-year wideout his props for making the big play and expressed how glad he is to have him on the team.

"He's a dog," Wiggins said. "[I'm] just glad to have a big receiver on the outside who can go get the ball, jump [and get] contested passes, and he can move [as well as] come in and out of breaks... [He is a] great receiver making a great catch. [We] need it on Sundays. I know he is going to do it on Sundays."

Ravens might've finally found the missing link on offense

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) calls plays during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since the front office made the mistake of trading away future Hall of Fame wide receiver Anquan Boldin after the team's magical Super Bowl run in 2012, they've been searching for a playmaker who can bring a similar skill set, a big-bodied target with strong hands and a knack for coming up with big plays in the passing game.

For the last 13 years, they tried and failed to fill that void with draft picks who didn't quite pan out, undrafted free agents who flashed but couldn't quite put it all together and unrestricted free agent signings of experienced veterans firmly in the twilight of their careers or never quite lived up to their lofty draft status.

Although the Ravens are still over a week out from their preseason home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Lane's two-time MVP-winning quarterback is already singing his praises, showing signs of trusting him to make tough catches and is confident he can keep stacking.

"Oh man – this guy, [Lane] is different," Jackson said. "He is different – long arms, strong hands. I am going to say he is a physical receiver, but I like to evaluate my players when the pads get on, when we are playing in games. Practice – anybody can look good in practice, but I feel like he will be looking good in games as well."

The Ravens entered training camp with their No. 3 wide receiver spot up for grabs in what is expected to be a more 11-personnel-heavy scheme under offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who compared Lane to former New Orleans three-time Pro Bowler Michael Thomas.

"Going through his evaluation, what we thought about him just continues to show up," Doyle said. "He's got this huge catch radius, he's got great hands, he's very sticky, he's a very different player than the guy that I was around that his hands remind me of is like Mike Thomas... Jak is working extremely hard to learn all of it, and I'm really happy with that progress every single day."