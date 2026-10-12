13 Winners and 2 Losers From Ravens' Comeback Overtime Win Over Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens extended their win streak to three in a row in Week 5 of the 2026 regular season on Sunday night by rallying to beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-23 in overtime on the road in primetime.

They came into this game as underdogs with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson out due to an ankle injury, but proved all their doubters and detractors wrong by coming out on top. While it was far from perfect, they made enough key plays in all three phases of the game to emerge victorious and take sole possession of the top spot in the AFC North standings, with their first division game coming up next week.

Here are several Ravens players and coaches who stepped up and showed out, and others who made some costly mistakes from coaching and execution standpoints.

Winners

DB Kyle Hamilton

Playing back in his hometown for the first time since his days at Marist High School, the three-time All Pro made big plays throughout this game, with none bigger than the game-sealing interception in overtime. He flew around the field making clutch tackle after clutch tackle, both in space and at the line of scrimmage, from getting Falcons quarterback Michael Penix down short of the line to gain on scrambles or stonewalling star running back Bijan Robinson for no gain. All six of his tackles were solos, and he broke up a pass as well

KYLE HAMILTON CALLS GAME!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gvQbG6hvzI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2026

QB Tyler Huntley

For the third time since returning for his second stint with the Ravens, the seventh-year veteran stepped in for a two-time league MVP and led the team to a huge victory over an NFC opponent, and second in primetime. Huntley went from looking a little unsettled in the pocket and under pressure early on in this game to surgically dissecting the vaunted Falcons defense down the stretch and in overtime (11/12 with a 122.7 rating and a rush TD and pss TD in fourth quarter and OT). He made huge plays with his arm, going 24-of-32 for 201 passing yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 111.6. While he didn't run for a lot of yards, he made several key plays with his legs on his six carries, including the game-winning touchdown on one of several successful quarterback sneaks in this game.

TOUCHDOWN RAVENS!!!! SNOOP SCORES ON THE SNEAK!!!!



Tune in on NBC!!! pic.twitter.com/gXCy7TPNxS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2026

DB Malaki Starks

The second-year pro was another Georgia native who made several impactful plays in this game, most of which occured either in space or behind the line of scrimmage. He led the team with 10 total tackles, including six solos and two very impressive solo takedowns of Robinson for losses, where they were one-on-one, and Starks didn't let himself get juked by the two-time Pro Bowler.

RB Derrick Henry

As is the case, no matter who is under center, but especially when Jackson is out, the Ravens leaned heavily on the future Hall of Famer, who has now scored at least once in every game this season. Henry ended his three-game skid of being held under 100 rushing yards by leading the team with 102 on 24 carries, and he added 18 more yards to his scrimmage total by picking up 18 yards and a touchdown on his lone reception, which came on a perfectly executed screen pass where he stiff-armed Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey on his way into the end zone. He also punched the ball across the goal line for the game-tying two-point conversion to force overtime.

22 FOR 2!!!!!



TIE GAME!!! TUNE IN ON NBC. pic.twitter.com/y669SJJGPK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2026

OLB Tavius Robinson

The fourth-year pro was a physical force for the Ravens all night on the edge, helping set it against the run to bottle up Robinson as well as coming off it as a pass rusher. He delivered a crushing blow to Penix at the end of regulation for a strip-sack that could've won the game for the Ravens had one of his teammates recovered it, and the big hit ended up putting the third-year quarterback out of commission for overtime. Robinson finished with six total tackles, including three solos and one for a loss, a pass breakup that nearly resulted in an interception. He got lucky that Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews dropped the perfectly lofted pass in the end zone, where he was the nearest player in coverage.

Tavius freaking Robinson



🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/2aF6ykqEj6 — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) October 12, 2026

WR Rashod Bateman

The bounce-back campaign for the sixth-year veteran continued to pick up steam in this game as he not only led the team with 62 receiving yards, but he picked up several of the Ravens' most crucial conversions on his five catches, including three for 38 yards and three first downs on the game-tying drive at the end of the fourth quarter to force overtime.

ILB Trenton Simpson

The fourth-year pro joined Robinson in having another strong overall performance around and behind the line of scrimmage. He finished third on the team in total tackles with seven, including five solos and one for a loss, to go along with his first sack of the season and a pressure on Penix where he came unblocked on a blitz up the middle

RB Justice Hill

The eighth-year veteran went from struggling to find his footing in the first half to ripping off chunk gains in the second. He only carried the ball four times but finished second on the team with 73 rushing yards, the bulk of which came on a key third-and-short conversion where he exploded up the middle for a season-long 47-yard scamper. Hill also ran for 21 yards on another third-and-short on the Ravens' first drive of the game, moving the ball just outside the red zone.

K Tyler Loop

The second-year pro kept adding to his rebirthed legacy in Baltimore by going 3-of-3 on field goals, including a pair of 51-yarders. He was responsible for all nine of the Ravens' first-half points and is now a perfect 5-of-5 on field goal attempts beyond 50 yards this season after converting only 1-of-4 as a rookie last year.

EDGE Mike Green

With four-time Pro Bowl veteran Trey Hendrickson out for the second week in a row as he recovers from finger surgery, the second-year pro rose to the occasion in more ways than one. Green was more than Matthews could handle off the left side for most of the night, recording multiple key and quick pressures, his second sack of the season and a quarterback hit. He was stout as a run defender as well, logging a pair of solo tackles, both of which were solos for a loss, including a play where he blew up a Robinson run five yards in the backfield by bulldozing Matthews into the backfield on an outside zone run.

Mike Green gets to the QB❗️



Tune in on @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/Sxs3RWYKQ5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2026

WR Zay Flowers

The two-time Pro Bowler didn't have a monster game, finishing with less than 100 scrimmage yards for the first time this season, but he was still highly impactful by picking up several key first downs to extend drives. He led the team with nine targets and eight receptions for 53 receiving yards and picked up 13 rushing yards and a first down on the first play from scrimmage of the game. He would've finished as the team's leading receiver on a play where he picked up 26 yards, but since he drew a defensive pass interference three yards deeper downfield, the team accepted the penalty.

Tyler Huntley makes something happen with the big play to Zay Flowers!! Tune in on NBC. pic.twitter.com/8kEW1KsvOt — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2026

Late-game opperation

Head coach Jesse Minter and his staff were on point for most of the night, but were absolutely nails in crunchtime with the game on the line in the fourth quarter and in overtime, in how they both managed and called the game. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was in his bag all night and turned up even more for the game-tying and winning drives with how he sequenced and dialed up plays to exploit matchups and put his players in a position to succeed. Minter called some timely blitzes and pressures to come up with key stops in the fourth quarter, including holding the Falcons to a short field goal after an eight-plus-minute drive.

WR Devontez Walker

The third-year pro wasn't called upon to use his explosive speed to stretch the field in this game, but he came up clutch nonetheless by hauling in both of his targets for 9 receiving yards. On the first, he caught a two-yard drive-extender on a shallow route right at the line to gain. The second was when he reeled in a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to set up the game-tying two-point conversion.

TOUCHDOWN TEZ!!!!



Tune in on NBC!! pic.twitter.com/4PesXjtNV2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2026

Losers

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) breaks up a two point conversion attempt during the third quarter Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Mark Andrews

The three-time Pro Bowler had a nightmarish outing in primetime as he almost single-handedly kept the Falcons ahead of the Ravens on the scoreboard in regulation with multiple inexcusable drops. Starting from the opening drive, he failed to hold onto what should've been an easy touchdown, fumbled on the ensuing drive and had the loose ball returned for a touchdown, dropped crucial targets that would've resulted in first downs and let what would've been a game-tying two-point conversion in the third quarter get ripped from his grasp. He finished the game with four catches on six targets for 28 receiving yards, including a couple of first-down catches in overtime.

Third-down defense

After an exceptionally strong start to this game in which the Ravens forced three straight punts, including a pair of three-and-outs, it appeared that their inability to get off the field on third down was finally behind them. Unfortunately, that wouldn't continue to be the case for the remainder of regulation as the Falcons went on to convert 9-of-14 third downs over the next three quarters, a conversion rate of 64.2%.

They especially struggled on third-and-longs after the front seven did its job of giving up little to no yards and forcing negative plays. Their saving grace was that while Atlanta's offense was able to move the ball well between the 20s, the Ravens held them to just 1-of-3 on their red zone trips, which loomed large in keeping them within striking distance.