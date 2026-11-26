The Baltimore Ravens dropped their sixth straight game this season in Week 11 on Sunday because they weren't able to come out on top of the middling Carolina Panthers in a gut-wrenching 35-33 defeat.

They entered this game as understandable underdogs after losing to the last winless team in the league the week prior on a quick turnaround. Once again, they were their own worst enemy with costly and untimely turnovers and an inability to get stops or points when the game was on the line.

With the loss, they fell to 4-7 and remain in last place in the division and still have better odds of earning a top 10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft than they do returning to the postseason with six games left to play.

Here are several Ravens players and coaches who stepped up and showed out, and others who made some costly mistakes from coaching and execution standpoints.

Winners

CB T.J. Tampa

With four-time Pro Bowl veteran Marlon Humphrey deactivated for this game, and watching it from back home in Baltimore, he might've gotten a good glimpse of his eventual replacement as the third-year pro capitalized on his most extensive action on defense of the season thus far. Tampa didn't get the starting nod but ended up playing 56 percent of the team's total defensive snaps with 40 and finished as the Ravens' highest-rated player according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 90.5.

Tampa was impressive in coverage throughout the game, with the exception of one costly lapse when he was late coming over to cover a tight end on a trick play that scored. His best two plays came on the same drive deep in the red zone, with the first being an excellent pass breakup and the second being a drive-ending interception. Both came while tight coverage of the Panthers' top wide receivers and showed why Tampa is deserving of even more playing time moving forward.

WR Devontez Walker

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The underutilized speedster is another third-year pro from the same draft class and round as Tampa, who showed out in this game. Walker made big plays in two phases in his homecoming to North Carolina, finishing with a career-high 245 all-purpose yards after recording a 34-yard reception and racking up 211 on kickoff returns, with a long of 86 yards that he took all the way back for a touchdown. As a result, he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors and is the only player in the league who has recorded a catch of 30-plus yards and scored on a kickoff return in the same game this season.

OLB Mike Green

The second-year pro stayed hot and capitalized on the extra attention paid to the four-time Pro Bowler on the opposite edge, recording his second straight multi-sack game and raising his team-leading total to 7.5. Green didn't waste any time making his presence felt, logging his first sack of the game and first career safety on the Panthers' opening possession to put the Ravens on the scoreboard first. His second sack came one play after another; the soon-to-be-revealed winner recorded the first of the season, giving the Ravens two on back-to-back plays to come up with a key fourth-quarter stop and keep Carolina from getting into field goal range after starting with the ball at midfield.

RB Derrick Henry

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being held to a measly season-low 10 rushing yards on 10 carries in last week's embarrassing loss, the five-time Pro Bowler bounced back with his third-most productive game of the season and best in a month and a half. He fell just shy of reaching the century mark on the ground alone with a team-leading 94 rushing yards and went over 100 yards from scrimmage by recording four catches on five targets for 17 receiving yards.

CB Keyon Martin

The second-year pro made a pair of clutch plays between two different phases of the game late in the second quarter. On a third-and-short, he made an impressive tackle in space for no gain on Panthers top wideout and 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan , who is six inches taller and weighs nearly 50 pounds more than Martin. In doing so, he forced a punt to get the ball back to the offense for a chance to potentially extend their lead before halftime. On the ensuing punt, he was in the right place at the right time to prevent another muff from falling into enemy hands for a turnover.

WR Zay Flowers

The Ravens' two-time Pro Bowler had his most productive game in nearly a month as his connection with his fourth different starting quarterback, leading the team with 11 targets, eight catches, and 97 receiving yards. He picked up several key first downs, gained consistent separation and finished as the team's third-highest-graded player on offense with an overall grade of 81.

DT Travis Jones

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive line Travis Jones (98) tackled. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens needed the fifth-year veteran nose tackle to step up in more ways than one in this game with two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike out with a hamstring injury, and he delivered. In addition to leading all the team's interior defensive linemen with a season-high eight total tackles, including five solos and a team-high three run stops, Jones also recorded a pair of pressures, a quarterback hit and his first sack of the season on 16 pass-rush snaps.

RB Justice Hill

The eight-year veteran continued to carve out more of a role for himself in the offense as more than just a pass protector, as he recorded his highest scrimmage yardage total of the season with 96 yards on 10 touches. Hill recorded the second-most rushing yards with 69, the fourth-most receiving yards with 27 and would've had his first multi-touchdown game had it not been for a costly fumble at the end of a 36-yard run that resulted in a touchback.

WR Rashod Bateman

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) scores a touchdown during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sixth-year veteran was the Ravens' second-most targeted pass catcher with eight, and even though he finished with just two catches, both were highly impactful and came on scoring drives in the first half. His first capped off the offense's third drive with a 52-yard touchdown on a well-designed and executed trick play. The second was a 15-yard gain on their next possession to get the ball past midfield on a drive that ended in a short field goal to put the Ravens up 12-0.

Offensive Line

A week after being bullied and embarrassed by the Chargers' defensive front and managing just 16 rushing yards over the course of four quarters, the Ravens' starting blocking unit rebounded in a major way. They racked up 157 rushing yards with an average of 7.1 yards per carry and held up well in pass protection for the most part, outside of some key high-leverage moments.

Losers

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR/RS LaJohntay Wester

There was no bigger loser coming out of this game than the underwhelming second-year pro because his poor performance literally cost him his spot on the team, as he was waived on Tuesday after muffing a pair of punts in the second quarter. Prior to his first, the Ravens had just taken the momentum back after Hill's fumble with a swift three-and-out, and Wester gave the Panthers the ball right back at the Baltimore 23-yard line, and it took them just three plays to get into the end zone and take their first lead. He squandered his chance at redemption and sealed his fate by failing to corral a punt just before halftime that was, fortunately, recovered by one of his teammates.

CB Nate Wiggins

The third-year pro didn't get beat for a touchdown, but he gave up too many key snags on pitch-and-catch conversions in high-leverage situations on third down. He was either in tight coverage and didn't trust what he was seeing to make more plays on the ball or he wasn't communicating with his fellow defensive backs to effectively pass off routes post-snap. Wiggins was targeted seven times and allowed four receptions for 54 receiving yards and broke up one pass.

End of half game management

The four turnovers committed by the offense and special teams, nor the missed assignments and bad eyes by the multiple defenders in key moments, deserve to be laid at the feet of first-year head coach Jessie Minter. However, his decision-making and management of the clock at the end of each half were mind-bogglingly poor and are where he is deserving of the most blame.

At the end of the first half, he opted to put the offense back on the field for a Hail Mary attempt instead of trotting kicker Riley Patterson out for a long field attempt that would've taken the final four seconds off the clock. He could've had offensive coordinator Declan Doyle dial up a quick pass to the boundary that would've made a field goal more manageable with at least one second left, since the Panthers were playing so far off in coverage.

On their final possession of the game, after giving up a sack on second down, he didn't use any of his three timeouts while the Ravens burned 48 seconds running two plays for minimal yardage on their own side of the field, leaving just 37 seconds left to try to get in range for a game-winning field goal.

OLB Trey Hendrickson

While the Ravens' prized offseason addition led the team with four pressures and a pressure rate of 18.2% on 22 pass-rush snaps and made some nice plays against the run as an edge setter, he also had two mistakes on back-to-back touchdown drives allowed by the defense in the second quarter. He didn't keep outside contain on an 18-yard touchdown run that Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard bounced outside and sprinted to the end zone. On the second play of Carolina's ensuing drive after the Ravens had retaken the lead, he got flagged for a textbook modern-day roughing-the-passer penalty after slamming Bryce Young to the ground as he let the ball go.

QB Jacoby Brissett

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) runs past Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just his second game under center since being acquired via trade, the journeyman veteran signal caller played well for all but one ill-advised play, which resulted in the Ravens' fourth and final turnover of the game. With a fresh set of downs from his team's own 32-yard line, he did a great job of evading instantaneous pressure, and instead of hurling the ball out of bounds, he heaved it up in the field of play, and it was intercepted off a deflection.

DT Broderick Washington

Even though the seventh-year veteran was credited with two pressures and a run stop that resulted in a tackle for loss, he consistently got pushed around in the ground game. His whiffed sack attempt on Young resulted in a 35-yard deep ball being completed, which sparked the Panthers' first scoring drive.

DB Malaki Starks

While the second-year pro wasn't credited with giving up any big plays in the air, his inability to consistently be where he needed to be to prevent explosives and other key conversions kept showing up on tape. He was also the first man up at punt returner after Wester got benched and let a punt get downed by a gunner just shy of the goal line, and the only reason the Ravens didn't start their next drive inside their own one-yard line was that the player who touched it had his heel in the end zone.