3 Reasons Why the Ravens Will Cover Their Win Total Projection in 2026

Optimism is sky-high once again at the Baltimore Ravens complex in Owings Mills, as quarterback Lamar Jackson made an OTA appearance after missing the first couple of sessions with the team.

As the Ravens inch closer towards their mandatory minicamp on June 9th, it’s easy to see why so many are fired up with this team, even if Jackson’s contract extension is still a pending matter.

Count online sportsbooks among those who have high hopes for Baltimore during the 2026 regular season, as the Ravens have an over/under total win projection of 11.5, tied for the highest in all the NFL with the Rams.

Here are three reasons why the Ravens will hit the over in their total win projection for the 2026 regular season:

1. Lamar Jackson is still Lamar Jackson

The most dynamic player in the NFL is still playing quarterback for the Ravens. Somehow, this small detail is frequently dismissed, but Jackson is a two-time league MVP who should have won a third one after a 41 touchdown pass, four interception 2024 campaign.

Sure, he might have had a down year last season, like all the rest of the elite quarterbacks in the league. But few can match the way he makes his teammates better around him, and even fewer can match the way he can create something out of nothing when the play breaks down. Those are just facts.

Jackson will have to adjust to a renovated offensive line, including a new center. However, his array of weapons in the passing game has also been upgraded, and Derrick Henry should still be a force to be reckoned with in the backfield. Add the fact that Jackson should be getting a little more help from the defense, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t turn in another MVP-caliber campaign.

Former Raiders CEO @AmyTrask weighs in on Lamar Jackson's situation in Baltimore. #RavensFlock



With a massive coaching shift underway, should the MVP be prioritizing face time in May to lock down his next extension?👀



Watch the FULL episode:https://t.co/5tct5Qn0sI pic.twitter.com/77fawylJdb — The Daily Flock Show (@DailyFlockShow) May 26, 2026

Ja’Kobi Lane will break out as a rookie

It’s still so early in the offseason, but all signs are pointing towards Lane making a great impression in Baltimore.

The 6’4’’ 200 pound wideout gives Jackson something he’s rarely had, a legit X receiver with a huge catch radius and functional speed to be a factor on the perimeter.

Two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers will still be Jackson’s main target in the passing game, but Flowers should be getting better looks this time around when Lane gets some safety attention in the deep end.

Mark Andrews should also benefit from playing alongside the third-rounder out of USC, especially in the red zone.

Elijah Sarratt’s addition in the fourth round shouldn’t be overlooked, but Lane has the tools to impact the offense beyond the plays he personally makes.

3. Trey Hendrickson will be a factor

The Ravens caught a lot of flak in the offseason when they backed out of a trade agreement for Maxx Crosby, but Hendrickson is in no way a bad consolation prize.

In fact, Hendrickson is considered a better pure pass-rusher, even if he’s not as complete of a player as Crosby.

Yes Hendrickson is 31 years old and coming off an injury-plagued 2025 season that limited him to just seven games, but the elite ability is there.

He should have no problem turning in the Ravens best pass rushing performance since Matthew Judon’s 2020, at least. If Hendrickson gets going, then it might only be a matter of time before rookie Zion Young and holdovers Mike Green and Tavius Robinson get going, as well.

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