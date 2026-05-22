Why Betting Markets Are So High on Baltimore Ravens in 2026

As the Baltimore Ravens continue working through an offseason marked by their most drastic changes in almost two decades, there’s still a healthy dose of optimism surrounding the team in terms of expectations for the 2026 campaign.

With a revamped coaching staff led by new head coach Jesse Minter, a rebuilt wide receiver room, and a retooled offensive line as headliners, the Ravens are looking to bounce back from an 8-9 season that saw them miss out on the playoffs for the first time in five years.

But with two-time NFL Most Valuable player Lamar Jackson back leading the new-look offense, and All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton spearheading defensive efforts, expectations are sky-high for Baltimore in the upcoming season.

And, betting markets can confirm it.

At FanDuel, the Ravens are currently tied with the Bills for the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl, at +1000, and trailing only NFC teams Rams (+700) and Seahawks (+950).

At -350, they are also heavily favored to make the playoffs, the best number for any AFC squad. They are also favored by a mile to take the AFC North, at -120

Regular season expectations are equally strong, as their win total over/under is set at 11.5, tied for the highest of any NFL team with the Rams. On a game-by-game basis, the Ravens are favored to win 14 out of their 17 regular season games according to DraftKings moneylines, set right after the NFL released its full schedule.

And, Jackson is the second-shortest odds to bring home the Most Valuable Player Award (+700), trailing only the Bills’ Josh Allen (+600). Should this materialize, it would be his third MVP Award.

What do the Ravens need to do to meet such lofty expectations?

Even with so much turnover, especially on staff, Baltimore is expected to do very well in 2026. Here's how they can achieve this:

• First of all, stay healthy. Hamilton has been present at the voluntary OTAs, but hasn’t actually participated in the drills, as he’s coming back from an undisclosed minor injury.

The main injury concern right now on the roster would be defensive lineman Justin Maduibuike, who’s coming back from a neck injury that almost wiped out his 2025 season entirely.

Keeping key components healthy, especially Jackson, is paramount for Baltimore’s success.

• Secondly, the passing game needs to step up. The Ravens invested two draft picks in wide receivers, and by all accounts, they’ve been impressive during workouts, especially third-rounder Ja’Kobi Lane. Baltimore will likely shift towards more three-WR sets, after watching Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar leave in free agency, but there will be a role available for rookie tight end Matthew Hibner, if he can shoulder the load.

The Ravens’ struggles at the wideout position have been well documented over the years, so this group has a chance to become something special for the franchise.

• Better pressure up front. Trey Hendrickson will make a difference after being signed in free agency, but second-rounder Zion Young must contribute often and early, too.

• Upgrading protection. Rookie first-rounder Olaivavega Ioane will start from Day 1 at guard, but the Ravens still need to find a suitable replacement at center for Tyler Linderbaum, who emigrated to Las Vegas. This position is currently the biggest question mark on the team’s roster.

As Baltimore sets itself up for another chance at a title run, this time without a few team staples such as Linderbaum and fullback Patrick Ricard, the club has added several interesting pieces in hopes of finally completing the formula that will lead them to another Super Bowl.

There’s no shortage of optimism around Owings Mills, and heading into a season with high expectations can definitely be uplifting.

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