Lamar Jackson Participating In Week 2 Of Ravens OTAs After Not Attending First Week

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is in attendance for the second week of Ravens Organized Team Activities, voluntary practices that he has generally attended sporadically in the past.

Jackson’s attendance this year is under increased scrutiny given that the Ravens are coming off a disappointing season that cost John Harbaugh his job and resulted in the hiring of rookie head coach Jesse Minter. Minter’s offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, has not called a play in the NFL and the install of this new offense, with so many new pieces, will go a long way to defining if this franchise can reach expectations in 2026.

Jackson has forgone his $750,000 offseason workout bonuses in the past – he needs to attend at least 75% of workouts to cash it – and was not around for three sessions last week. The Ravens have also been unable to get Jackson tied to a new long-term deal at a critical juncture, providing an even deeper backdrop to anything regarding Jackson’s offseason decisions. Given the structure of his deal, it’s imperative Baltimore secures a new deal with him before Week 1.

Failure to do so, in the estimation of many general managers, executives and agents could lead to Jackson again requesting a trade out of Baltimore.

Voluntary Means Voluntary

The Ravens tweeted out a photo of Jackson taking the practice field Tuesday afternoon, the start of the second week of practices. Players and coaches are scheduled to address the media later in the week. When the Ravens last made a change to a new offseason system, Jackson spoke at length about the import of being there from the start; he also had a long-term agreement with the Ravens in place back then.

Minter said last week that he was aware of Jackson’s plans and knew when he would be back for OTAs. The Ravens formal offseason work will conclude next month with a mandatory mini camp. Jackson is coming off a down season for him, both running and passing the ball, coming off his two most prolific campaigns as a passer in 2023 and 2023 under former coordinator Todd Monken.

The Ravens offensive line was a critical area of concern, and many around the NFl believe the Ravens still do not have a starting-caliber center on the roster to replace departed star Tyler Linderbaum.

Subscribe On YouTube For The Best Ravens Coverage: