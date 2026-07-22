4 Baltimore Ravens Players Playing for Their Next Contract (And What They Could Earn)

The Baltimore Ravens are officially a week out from reconvening for the start of training camp as they inch closer and closer to embarking on the 2026 season, one in which there is much at stake for a number of players on the team.

Coming off a 2025 season that was either injury-riddled, down when it comes to production or a mixture of both, players on both sides of the ball are entering contract years and need strong bounce-back campaigns to get paid.

Here are four Ravens who are set to play on expiring contracts in 2026 that will be looking to extend their stay in Baltimore or cash in elsewhere next offseason, along with the kind of compensation they could command if all goes well.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Despite finishing as the team's interceptions leader in each of the past two seasons, including the second-most of his career in 2025 with four, the four-time Pro Bowler and longest-tenured defender on the roster has a lot to play for and needs a bounce-back campaign. If he wants to be a career Raven and only ever don black and purple, Humphrey has to get back to being a consistent lockdown cornerback who prevents far more plays than he gives up.

Last year, he was uncharacteristically prone to not only giving up big plays but doing so at the most inopportune and gut-wrenching times, late in games. He was supplanted as the Ravens' No. 1 corner by third-year pro Nate Wiggins, who often drew and sometimes even asked to travel with the opposing team's top wide receiver. If Humphrey, who just turned 30 years old earlier this month, can return to form, he could get extended before the end of the 2026 season, similar to how the Ravens did with three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews last year when he was playing on an expiring contract.

Being just a year removed from being a First Team All Pro selection for the second time in his career, it's certainly within him. If he rebounds, the dynamic defensive back who can play in the slot as well, if not even better, than he does on the perimeter, could garner a new contract in the realm of the current one he's playing on that averages just under $20 million. Still, he might be willing to take a bit of a home discount to stay with the only organization he has ever known.

RB Justice Hill

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a down 2025 season that was shortened by a neck injury to a career-low 10 games and saw him record his lowest production totals since 2020, the eighth-year veteran needs to stay healthy and get back to being an all-purpose weapon if he wants to get paid again. Hill logged 18 carries for 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 169 receiving yards and another score.

In 2024, he formed a lethal tandem with five-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry as the Ravens fielded one of the most potent offenses in the league. While they have a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, there's no reason history can't repeat itself and lead to similar or even greater success this year.

The Ravens might've already drafted his eventual replacement with fifth-round rookie Adam Randall, who possesses some of the best traits of him and Henry as a former college receiver. To hold the youngster off beyond 2026, he'll have to earn his fourth contract with the team, which will probably be in the neighborhood of the last short-term deal he signed, no longer than two years with an average annual salary between $2-3 million.

OLB Tavius Robinson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2023 fourth-rounder is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, with a potential big payday on the horizon. While a lot of the hype surrounding the Ravens' revamped edge room has been focused on the acquisitions of four-time Pro Bowl veteran Trey Hendrickson and their last two second-round picks, Mike Green (2025) and Zion Young (2026), Robinson might be the one who surprises with a breakout campaign.

Robinson came into the league as a stout run defender, carving out a regular role for himself early on as a rookie on first and second down as an edge setter. However, his pass rush prowess and production have improved and increased each year. After just recording a single sack in year one, he logged 3.5 in year two and despite being limited to a career-low 10 games due to a broken foot, he finished with a career-high 4.5. Had he been healthy for all 17 games last year, his breakout might've already happened.

If Robinson can continue to build off the previous year's success and make a seamless transition into the slightly new variation of the same defensive system he's played in his entire career, he could earn himself an extension from the Ravens before the season is out. If he hits the open market, he could earn an eight-figure salary somewhere else next offseason since Young possesses a similar physical profile and playing style.

The next contract he could command if he continues his upward trajectory could resemble the three-year deal worth $36.5 million that former Ravens veteran versatile edge defender Dre'Mont Jones got from the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots that averages $12.1 million per year.

ILB Trenton Simpson

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs for a gain past Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After opening each of the past two seasons as the Ravens' starting weakside off-ball linebacker next to four-time Pro Bowler Roquan Smith, only to see himself get benched both times, the 2023 third-rounder needs to find a way to finally put it all together if he wants to stay in Baltimore beyond 2026 or be able to contend for a starting job elsewhere. Luckily for Simpson, the team didn't add a notable veteran at the position in the offseason, and his chief competition to regain his spot atop the depth chart is a second-year pro recovering from a season-ending injury in 2025 fourth-rounder Teddye Buchanan.

While the fourth-year pro has the same position coach as last year, he's got a fresh start with the rest of the Ravens' almost completely overhauled coaching staff. With Buchanan sidelined during the rehabilitation process, Simpson had every opportunity to ingratiate

himself with new head coach Jesse Minter and soak up all the first-team reps during OTAs and minicamp, and will likely open training camp doing the same.

Even though he got benched much faster last year than he did the previous season, he didn't just get relegated to playing special teams almost exclusively like he did in 2024. Before he was reinserted into the starting lineup as an inside linebacker full-time after Buchanan went down with an injury, former Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr found a way to put Simpson's athleticism to good use and was using him as a hybrid defender who lined up on the edge and helped aid the pass rush as a blitzer as well. It resulted in Simpson recording a career-high 2.5 sacks and six pressures.

Minter has a track record of success when it comes to developing and effectively deploying dynamic defenders in the front seven as well as the secondary. If he can do more of the same with Simpson, the next contract he garners could average as high as $8 million annually over three years, similarly to what Detroit Lions dynamic linebacker Derrick Barnes got inked to last offseason.