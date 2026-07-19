Ranking Every Ravens Position Group Entering Training Camp: From Deepest to Thinnest

With the start of training camp less than a fortnight away, now is the perfect time to evaluate the Baltimore Ravens 2026 through a unique lens.

Several positions on the team have a wealth of players with experience and a proven pedigree as producers at the highest level, while other groups are younger with promising, yet unproven talent that will have a chance to do so this fall.

Here is a ranking of every Ravens position group from the deepest in terms of experience and talent to the thinnest, according to the same grading scale.

1.) Interior defensive line

Assuming health, and that might be a risky assumption given the current questionable health status of multiple players, this could end up being one of the best and deepest defensive lines in the league. Two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike hasn't taken part in a practice since suffering a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 last season, but general manager Eric DeCosta recently revealed that a positive development could be on the horizon.

There's also the fact that neither of their top two nose tackles, Travis Jones and John Jenkins, was on the practice field for the bulk of the offseason program while they recovered from minor undisclosed surgeries. Nevertheless, they also brought back the ageless wonder that is six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell and a pair of promising youngsters that they've spent late-round picks on each of the past two years in Aeneas Peebles and Rayshaun Benny.

2.) Offensive line

A lack of both consistency and depth in the trenches, particularly along the interior at the two guard spots, was the root cause of a lot of the Ravens issues on offense in 2025. Since they lacked quality depth after losing veteran utility lineman Patrick Mekari last offseason, there was no one realistically to turn to when Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees' struggles persisted until 2025 third-rounder Emery Jones got healthy enough to start rotating in, and even that didn't make much of a difference.

Seeing the detrimental impact of the lack of meaningful investment on the offensive line essentially derailed their 2025 campaign, the Ravens made it their mission not to let it happen again and are much better equipped heading into 2026 with the likes of Jones and Vorhees now serving as quality depth pieces at guard and tackle.

They upgraded both guard spots by reuniting with veteran John Simpson and drafted rookie Olaivavega Ioane in the first round of the NFL Draft. After losing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in the initial wave of free agency, they added a handful of players who will compete to be his successor, with 10th-year veteran Ethan Pocic being the most recent and experienced acquisition of the bunch.

Their returning offensive tackle tandem of two-time Pro Bowl blindside protector Ronnie Stanley and third-year pro Roger Rosengarten on the right side is still one of the best in the league.

3.) Quarterback

Jul 27, 2023; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) (center) throws a pass with quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) (left) and quarterback Josh Johnson (17) during training camp practice at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There aren't many teams that have one Pro Bowl signal caller on their roster, let alone two, but that's what the Ravens are fortunate to find themselves in possession of with Lamar Jackson being chief among the league's elite starters, when healthy.

Seventh-year veteran Tyler Huntley firmly established himself as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league when he helped keep the Ravens' playoff hopes alive in two of the team's most impressive wins from last season. They likely won't carry a third on the final 53-man roster, but the training camp and, more intriguingly, preseason battle between veteran Skylar Thompson and undrafted rookie Diego Pavia for the emergency No. 3 spot on the practice squad should be fun to watch.

4.) Running back

The Ravens have one of the most productive and physically imposing players at the position sitting atop their depth chart in five-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry. He finished second in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons since joining the team and posted 16 rushing touchdowns in both as well. Behind him, they are returning eighth-year veteran Justice Hill, who is one of the best pass-protectors and catchers at the position in the league, when healthy.

Further down the depth chart, they have third-year pro Rasheen Ali, who emerged as a special teams ace last year, and fifth-round rookie Adam Randall, who was handpicked by the owner and possesses the size and physicality of Henry and could be even more of a dynamic pass-catcher than Hill, given that he is a converted college wide receiver.

5.) Safety

Led by three-time All Pro selection Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens boast not only one of the top safety duos with second-year pro Malaki Starks but have arguably the best trio at the position in the NFL after adding versatile veteran Jaylinn Hawkins in free agency this offseason.

Two of the three have over 40 career starts apiece, and Starks was inserted into the starting lineup from Day 1 as a rookie and came on strong in the second half. Behind them, they have a potential stud in the making with former 2025 undrafted agent Keondre Jackson, who established himself as a special teams ace as a rookie but could be in store for meaningful snaps on defense in his sophomore campaign.

6.) Cornerback

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) celebrates with Nate Wiggins (2) after intercepting a pass in the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ravens had the most retention at this position group after re-signing 10th-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie.

They returned every player who finished last season on the team and played meaningful snaps, including four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey and third-year pro Nate Wiggins, who took over as their No. 1 corner last season. Behind them are third-year pro T.J. Tampa and second-year pro Keyon Martin, who each started one game last year, second-year pros Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam, who missed their rookie seasons with injury and fifth-round rookie Chandler Rivers.

7.) Outside linebacker

After finishing tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league last year, the Ravens decided to supercharge their pass rush with the addition of four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson to a franchise record deal for a free agent. However, behind him, they are both young and don't come with a lot of proven pedigree.

The remainder of the room only has 12.5 combined career sacks, the bulk of which belong to fourth-year pro Tavius Robinson with 9, while second-year pro Mike Green recorded 3.5 as a rookie last year. They'll be banking on second-round rookie Zion Young to play plenty of meaningful snaps and would like to see something out of the 2024 third-rounder Adisa Isaac, assuming he makes the final roster.

8.) Tight end

A year ago, heading into the 2025 season, the Ravens had what was widely regarded as the deepest tight end room in the league. This offseason, they let all but one walk in free agency to sign elsewhere and replaced them with veteran Durham Smythe as the primary blocking specialist and double-dipped in the draft for the fifth time in franchise history to land rookies Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas.

Three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews will have a chance to reassert himself as one of the best tight ends in the game, but the rest of the players in the room will have a lot to prove following the departures of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

9.) Wide receiver

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) celebrates with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after catching a touchdown during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Similar to the edge rushers, this group is highlighted and led by a multi-time Pro Bowler in Zay Flowers and is chock-full of young potential and a solid homegrown talent in sixth-year veteran Rashod Bateman. After them, the remainder of the projected depth chart consists of youngsters with a combined six career catches, all of which were compiled by third-year pro Devontez Walker in limited, yet exciting flashes.

The ceilings and floors for mid-round rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt are very high, as both excel at making contested catches and have already shown they can execute more nuances of position and route-running.

10.) Inside linebacker

While this group is headlined by Roquan Smith, one of the best in the league as a four-time Pro Bowler and five-time All Pro, the depth behind him is the most shallow and unproven on the entire team. The two players competing for the starting WILL spot next to him are second-year pro Teddye Buchanan and fourth-year pro Trenton Simpson, who have a combined 32 career starts between them, which is less than two full seasons.

Both have shown promising flashes but are still developing and aren't considered among the rising stars at the position. Behind them is second-year pro Jay Higgins, who is a former undrafted free agent who appeared in 11 games as a rookie but will be fighting for a roster spot in the first under a new regime.