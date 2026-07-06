Mark Andrews Believes Baltimore Ravens New Offense Can Have Immediate Success

Of the first-time play-callers hired during this year's cycle, arguably, no one is garnering more hype and excitement ahead of the 2026 season than Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

While this will mark his second straight year serving in the role after holding it for the first time with the Chicago Bears last year under Ben Johnson, he'll actually be the one drawing up, sequencing and calling the plays this time around.

From his introductory press conference and in every speaking engagement since, Doyle and the prominent Ravens offensive players have talked about how the identity of their new offense under his guidance and orchestration will emphasize hunting for explosive plays, both through the air and on the ground.

“Incredibly excited, I think it obviously starts with the players,” tight end Mark Andrews said in a recent interview with Ravens On SI. “We have a lot of talented guys on our roster, and guys that play hard, play the right way, and as a coordinator, I think for Declan, it's just dial that thing up, let us work, and let us make plays.

"If we stay together and communicate, do things the right way, it's going to be a great team, great offense, and I’m super excited just to play in this offense, and you know something new, something that we really haven't played in before the last eight years. So I think it's gonna be really fun.”



Since he and franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson entered the league together in 2018, each of the previous two instances the Ravens hired a new offensive coordinator by promoting from within or casting a wide net, they had more than just immediate success in year one. As a unit, they broke records and propelled Jackson to both of his league MVP-winning campaigns, and the Ravens finished with the best record in the league and No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The first instance was with Greg Roman in 2019, when they took the league by storm with a dominant, revolutionary rushing attack and a highly efficient passing game. They took their game to another level with a more balanced and modern plan of attack under Todd Monken in 2023 and were even better in 2024, despite their overall record not reflecting that due to a decline in the defense following Mike Macdonald's departure.

While Andrews is confident in their ability to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season and have success right away with Doyle calling the shots, he doesn't believe history will repeat itself with this new scheme unless they put in the work first.



“For us it's just not looking too far ahead,” Andrews said. “It's focusing on the next day, just trying to stack bricks, trying to get better, and learn this offense. No matter what happens, it's staying together one play at a time, one game at a time, one day at a time. No matter what it is, we're going to keep on pushing, keep on working, and keep on fighting at the end of the day.”



Taking solace in not being under the main spotlight

Jun 11, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although they didn't spend nearly as much cap space and their moves weren't nearly as seismic, last year's Ravens received similar immense levels of hype and lofty expectations as the Los Angeles Rams are getting this offseason. They had Jackson coming off what many believed was the best season of his career, a loaded roster with Pro Bowlers and All Pros littered on both sides of the ball yet not only fell well short of the hype but missed the playoffs all together.

The Ravens don't have most primetime games on their schedule as it currently stands, so they won't be in the national spotlight nearly as much as the Rams, who have seven and play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas. They're still being talked about a fair amount and are favored to retake the top spot in the AFC North, but are relishing in not having the pressure of being the presumptive Super Bowl favorite coming into a season this time around.



“I just think being able to tune the noise out and turn it out and not paying attention to stuff like that is healthy,” Andrews said. “Especially in today's day and age. There's so much going on within the media, and, and different things being said.



“The best that we can do is to just look inward, look at ourselves, and not look outwards, good things will happen. I think that's the type of guys that we have. I know that's the type of guys that we have is focused and focused on this year and doing the best that we can.”



Although football is a team game, no star player who stays out of headlines for the wrong reasons faces more scrutiny than Jackson when the Ravens fall short of reaching the Super Bowl. As one of his most trusted targets and closest friends on the team, Andrews believes their bond is as strong as ever and that they can go further than they have before by elevating their games in crucial moments to make it to and get through the postseason.



“For us, it’s just being able to continue to have that connection and get better and better and better throughout training camp, working towards the goal of winning as many games as we can, and be the best when the time is needed,” Andrews said. “I’m excited about Lamar and this year and this team and the guys that we have.”



Last season was a down year for not only the offense as a whole but for every skill position player not named Derrick Henry, who finished second in the league in rushing, or Zay Flowers, who posted career-highs across the board. Andrews' stats took a dip despite playing in all 17 games for the second year in a row, as he finished with a career-low 422 receiving yards and tied for the second-fewest touchdowns of his career in a single season as well. He is healthy and feels primed for a bounce-back campaign in 2026.

“I feel like I had a great OTAs and my body feels really good, and so I’ve just been continuing to work out,” Andrews said. “I’m out in Arizona just trying to embrace that heat and get ready for this training camp. I feel great from working hard and (I’m)excited about making some big time plays.”

