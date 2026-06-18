6 Baltimore Ravens Who Helped Their Roster Chances Most at Minicamp

The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up their inaugural offseason program under new head coach Jesse Minter last week with mandatory minicamp, where every player reported, including all veterans for the first time.

While top rookies and star players garnered most of the headlines coming out of the two-day event, whether they took the field or not, there were unheralded standouts as well who are either engaged in position battles or fighting for a roster spot.

With training camp just about a month out, here's a look back at six players who helped themselves the most with a strong last impression before heading off for summer break.

CB Robert Longerbeam

After a torn patella tendon sustained in training camp caused the 2025 sixth-rounder out of Rutgers to miss his entire rookie season, he is fully recovered and has been making a strong impression on the Ravens new coaching staff.

That continued in minicamp, where he set the tone early on Day 2 with a nice pass breakup early on in 11-on-11 drills, where he read a pass on a comeback route to the sideline from quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Coming into the league, Longerbeam projected best in the slot even though he played on the outside in college. While the Ravens have no shortage of nickel options between star safety Kyle Hamilton, fellow second-year pro Keyon Martin and fifth-round rookie Chandler Martin, they are always a couple injuries away from being thin at corner as was the case last year when they lost both Longerbeam and fellow sixth-rounder Bilhal Kone around the same time and former Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander spent most of training camp dealing with a knee issue of his own.

CB Marquise Robinson

Jul 24, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marquise Robinson (28) during drills at training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

With veteran Chidobe Awuzie still sidelined with a minor ailment, the second-year pro got to get plenty of reps with the first-team defense and was impressive in coverage on both days of minicamp.

After being on the wrong end of Sarratt's play of the day, he bounced back with one of his own on Day 2 when he broke up a deep pass down the left sideline intended for wide receiver Devontez Walker during 11-on-11 drills. Robinson went undrafted out of Arkansas last year and spent his rookie season on the practice squad, but could be poised to compete for a roster spot this year if he continues his positive momentum into training camp.

QB Skylar Thompson

After entering minicamp as somewhat of an afterthought, the fifth-year veteran had the most notable two-day performance of the Ravens' reserve signal-callers.

His deep-ball accuracy was especially impressive as he dropped a dime down the field on each day where only his intended receiver could get it. The Ravens haven't carried three quarterbacks into a regular season since 2020, but Thompson likely has the edge over undrafted rookies Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano heading into training camp.

K Tyler Loop

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) kicks a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The second-year pro inspired further confidence in his ability to rebound from the gut-wrenching end to what was an otherwise solid rookie season. He made all eight of his field goal attempts during team drills over the two days, including a 40-yarder to send him and his teammates into summer break early without having to stick around post-practice meetings.

According to reports, the other distances Loop hit came from 28 (x2), 33, 34, 38, 43, and 53 yards out. If the Ravens don't bring a veteran to compete with him before or at the onset of training camp, it would be another sign that the Ravens' faith and belief in Loop remains unwavering for the 2026 season.

DB Lardarius Webb Jr.

The undrafted rookie and Ravens legacy as the son of a franchise legend capped off a strong day in coverage by young defensive backs on Day 2 by coming up with a pass breakup during red zone drills that earned him adulation from the rest of the defense. While he still faces an uphill battle to make the roster with other nickels and safeties viewed as essential locks, making more plays like that won't hurt his case to stick in Baltimore or catch on elsewhere.

P Ryan Eckley

The sixth-round rookie stood out on both days but had an especially strong performance on Day 1 when he blasted multiple 60-plus-yard boots and did well on pooch punts as well, with one that was downed at the one-yard line. Eckley is believed to be the frontrunner in the competition with second-year pro Luke Elzinga to replace 2025 Pro Bowler and First Team All Pro selection, Jordan Stout, who departed in free agency this offseason to reset the top of the punter market.