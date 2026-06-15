Winners and Losers From Baltimore Ravens Offseason Program

The conclusion of the mandatory veteran minicamp officially closes the offseason program chapter of the Baltimore Ravens' preparation process for the 2026 season.

Over the past two months, first-year head coach Jesse Minter and company have been busy installing new systems and establishing who they want the new-look Ravens to be under his helm.

Since they won't be reconvening until mid-to-late July for the start of training camp, it's time to take a look at a few players who either helped themselves or benefited the most from the offseason program, and those who didn't for one or more reasons.

Winners

QB Lamar Jackson: The Ravens franchise quarterback is by far and away the biggest winner because he stands to benefit most from the new changes to the roster, coaching staff, and scheme that have been acclimating smoothly. Aside from one excused absence from a VOLUNTARY session of Organized Team Activities, he was a full participant and appears to be one of many returners excited to embark on this new era of the franchise.

Coaching Staff: Minter and his impressive collection of assistant coaches have received nothing but rave reviews from players and local media alike for the work they've been doing to reinvigorate the franchise and fan base during an offseason of seismic change. First-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle continues to look like a star in the making with his players and fellow coaches calling him a "genius" and "human computer" and using phrases such as "mind-blowing" to describe his new scheme.

Rookie class: The Ravens crop of first-year pros has lived up to the hype thus far overall and exceeded expectations in the case of mid-round wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. Both have already shown that there's more to their respective repertoires than just being contested catch specialists. First-round offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane has impressed with his power and professionalism. Second-round outside linebacker Zion Young has been a force on the edge and coming off the edge. Sixth-round punter Ryan Eckley continues to inspire confidence in him as the handpicked successor for Jordan Stout.

Revamped pass rush: Even though the team wasn't permitted to engage in full contact or put pads on during the offseason program, that didn't stop their new edge rushers, such as veteran Trey Hendrickson and Young, from making strong first impressions or returners like Mike Green from standing out consistently.

OT Carson Vinson: With two-time Pro Bowl veteran Ronnie Stanley watching most of OTAs and all of minicamp from the sidelines, the second-year pro got an abundance of invaluable reps with the first team offense and going against defense starters such as Hendrickson.

DB Keondre Jackson: After not logging a single defensive snap as a rookie, the former undrafted free agent is on track to carve out a role for himself in that phase of the game, in addition to continuing to be a special teams ace with the playmaking ability in coverage he flashed on practices.

WR Devontez Walker: While starters like two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and veteran Rashod Bateman were either absent or sidelined due to reasonable personal matters or injury or illness, the third-year pro seized the opportunity to make his bid for the No. 3 spot. Despite hardly seeing the field on offense over his first two seasons, Walker has made the most of the handful of targets he has gotten by scoring three touchdowns on six career catches.

CB T.J. Tampa: The third-year pro got plenty of reps with the first-team defense during the offseason program while veteran Chidobe Awuzie sat out to recover from a minor injury and four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey opted not to show up until mandatory minicamp.

QB Skylar Thompson: As exciting as the arrival of undrafted rookie Diego Pavia was following the draft and coming out of rookie minicamp, the fifth-year veteran has outshone him in the competition for the third spot on the depth chart behind Jackson and former Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley.

CB Robert Longerbeam: After missing his entire rookie season due to injury, the 2025 sixth-rounder is not only fully recovered but was constantly around and making plays on the ball during both OTAs and minicamp, building momentum heading into training camp.

Losers

Jun 11, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Isaac (50) speaks after an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

EDGE Adisa Isaac: Injuries have prevented the 2024 third-round pick from staying on the field and reaching his full potential during his first two years in the league and have continued to do so this offseason. The elbow injury that cost Isaac his entire sophomore year also kept him sidelined for OTAs and minicamp. He was already slated to be on the roster bubble heading into training camp, and that likely hasn't changed after the past couple of months.

Undrafted rookie QBs: Neither Pavia nor fellow unheralded first-year signal caller, Joe Fagnano, has done enough to unseat Thompson in the running for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Jackson and Huntley. It will take strong performances in training camp and the preseason to change that.

IOL Corey Bullock: After making the team last year as the primary backup to three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum at center, the 2024 undrafted free agent finds himself in a competition to replace him this time around. A minor injury sidelined him for minicamp, but even before that, veteran Danny Pinter and fourth-year pro Jovaughn Gwyn received high praise from coaches and players alike.