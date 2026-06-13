5 Takeaways From Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp

The Baltimore Ravens' offseason program is officially in the books with the conclusion of mandatory minicamp earlier this week. Before the team broke for summer break, they came together for two days of on-field work, during which every player was required to report.

This marked the last time the Ravens would be together before reconvening for training camp in mid-to-late July, and several players made strong impressions and continued to build momentum.

Thus far, the start of the Jesse Minter era as the newest head coach of the franchise has been a smashing success, and the latest and final installment of the offseason program was no different. Here are some of the main takeaways from the mandatory minicamp.

1. New coaching staff continues to receive rave reviews

The theme of every player who stepped to the podium, expressing their excitement and heaping praise upon Minter and the collection of assistants he put together, extended through minicamp. Pro Bowl defenders Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton and Calais Campbell each shared how they have the utmost confidence in the vision of their defensive play-calling head coach.

"I think [Minter's] track record speaks for itself," Smith said. "It's been proven wherever he's been, whether that's the college ranks or the league ranks, and I think that speaks for itself through the actions. I'm very excited."

In his first time addressing the media since signing with the Ravens for a second tour of duty, Campbell pointed to the opportunity to reunite with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as a big reason why he decided to come back to Baltimore for what he "strongly feels" will be his last ride.

"I think 'Weave' is probably my favorite coach," Campbell said. "The reason is that he's really good at connecting with the guys. We have a great relationship, and I feel like he will one day be a phenomenal head coach when the opportunity comes for him. He's probably the main reason I came back here."

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson became the latest player to add more fuel to the hype train of first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle as the two continue to develop a close relationship.

"I feel like there's going to be a lot of explosiveness this year," Jackson said. "The way Declan calls plays and his creativity with his mind — how detailed he is — it's mind-blowing. I'm excited."

2. No frontrunner has emerged in center competition

Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Danny Pinter (63) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After losing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency and opting not to address the position during or post-draft as it currently stands, the biggest remaining question heading into training camp remains who will be anchoring the Ravens offensive line in 2026.

The current top internal candidates include veteran Danny Pinter, fourth-year pro Jovaughn Gwyn and third-year pro Corey Bullock. Since pads and full contact was also prohibited in minicamp, as it's been throughout the offseason program, Minter believes the competition will truly begin to heat up and ultimately be decided when the pads come in training camp.

"I would say it's a pretty balanced competition right now," Minter said. "I think [Pinter] and Jovaughn both have done a great job. Corey has dealt with something minor these last couple of days — I expect him to be fully ready for [training] camp and throw his hat in the ring as it gets physical. With that position especially — because we haven't had pads on yet, and they're new — that will definitely sort itself out a little more as we get pads on."

In the meantime, while pundits predict what move they could make to add an experienced veteran or a promising youngster at the position, Jackson weighed in on the matter and provided a vote of confidence for his teammates already in the building.

"Those guys are competing well," Jackson said. 'They're doing a pretty good job to me. I'm liking our choices, for sure."

3. Rookies continue to to be impressive

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) catches a pass for a touchdown against Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Pads or no pads, it didn't stop several members of the Ravens' 2026 rookie class from stepping up, making plays and continuing to look as good as advertised, and in some cases, look even better. With starting receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman not taking part due to either minor injury or illness, mid-round wideouts Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt made the most of their extended opportunities with the first team offense.

"I do think there will be major opportunities for at least one of them when you look at the number of guys that we have," Minter said. "They've both done a really good job this spring of just learning a completely new offense from what they were used to from their respective colleges."

On Day 1, Sarratt was on the receiving end of the play of the day when he fought through tight coverage from second-year cornerback Marquise Robinson to haul in a 40-plus-yard bomb from Jackson, who rolled right out of the pocket and unleashed the heave while on the run.

"In the league, it's a game of inches, and a lot of plays are bang-bang plays [where there is] a good DB on a good receiver, or a good tight end versus a good linebacker, stuff like that," Jackson said. "We need guys who can make those types of catches, and they're doing a wonderful job."

Even though they still aren't able to utilize the full extent of their physicality and strength as trench players, the Ravens' first two picks from the 2026 NFL Draft still impressed with their power at the point of attack. First-round offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane's work ethic is tenacious, and second-round outside linebacker Zion Young set a strong edge against the run, according to reports from practice.

"When he strikes a sled, it looks different," Minter said of Young. "He's extremely physical. You almost have to tone him down in the periods because of the rules of engagement right now. I like how hard he plays. I like the swagger [and] the edge that he sort of brings when he's on the field. I like how he's learned everything and picked it up to this point. When the pads come on, it'll be really exciting to see what that looks like."

Last but certainly not least, sixth-round punter Ryan Eckley was not only booming the ball deep down the field but was showing his technical proficiency by placing it inside the opposing 20 and even the 10-yard line and holding for place kicks. Although he's still technically competing with second-year pro Luke Elzinga for the starting job, early indications are that senior special teams coach Randy Brown chose wisely when handpicking him to be the successor to 2025 Pro Bowler and First Team All Pro selection, Jordan Stout.

"I think he was one of the best holders coming out of college football, and he's put that together for us here," second-year kicker Tyler Loop said.

4. Ravens are trending toward being at full strength by training camp

Jun 11, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan (40) runs during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

When the team reconvenes in about a month, they could have players who are either slated or competing to play a prominent role on the team this fall, healthy and ready to go. Even though several veteran players weren't out on the practice field for one or both days of minicamp, Minter confirmed that everyone reported and that he's confident that come training camp, everyone will be full-go.

"We have a few guys dealing with some small things – a couple of illnesses, couple of little small things," Minter said. "We're very confident that everybody on our roster will be ready to go at the start of training camp."

There are specific players who are dealing with serious injuries, but sound like they could be ready to rock and roll for training camp. Second-year inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan is one of them, despite being just six months removed from a torn ACL, and two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is another, having missed the last 15 games of the 2025 season with a neck injury that he had surgery on back in April.

"At some point, that'll clear itself up," Minter said of Madubuike's situation. "Again, we feel good about where it's at, and so I would just leave it at that right now."

5. Running back could be more involved in passing game

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Coming off a season in which he recorded his fewest catches (15) and second-lowest receiving yardage total (150) since becoming a full-time starter, five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry could be in store for a larger role as a pass catcher this year under Doyle. According to reports, both he and fifth-round rookie Adam Randall were very active as receiving threats coming out of the backfield on screens.

Even though he's been sparingly used as a pass catcher throughout his career, Henry has shown an ability to pick up first downs and generate big plays through the air using his hands. Randall is a converted college receiver who is a natural pass catcher, and the Ravens still have veteran Justice Hill, who is one of the best third-down backs in the league at pass protecting and catching.