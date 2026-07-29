What Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike Return To Practice Field Means for Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens took the field for their first training camp practice on Wednesday, and among players who suited up and ran out of the Under Armour Performance Center to the loud cheers of fans was none other than star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

Seeing the two-time Pro Bowler take the practice field for the first time in 321 days, since the team's final walkthrough before their 2025 home-opening game against the Cleveland Browns, was a most welcome sight. He suffered a neck injury in that game that would end his season and threaten his career.

Madubuike practicing again meant he passed his physical with the team doctors and was removed from a short three-day stint on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Ravens announced earlier in the day, and head coach Jesse Minter confirmed as much after practice.

"Nnamdi has now passed the physical and come off the P.U.P list," Minter said. "It's still a process to get ready to play football, and that's something they're going to work through over these next couple of weeks.

"I think everybody has a good feeling about where he's at and where it's headed, but again, there's a timeline involved and that could [be] whatever so, it's super exciting to see that guy out there with his jersey on and his helmet. It's great; he's been working really hard and I think there's positive things to come with him."

Madubuike's fellow star defender, All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, was one of the many players who rejoiced at his return to the field, citing how his presence and personality were sorely missed during his absence.

"It's just awesome to see him back out here going through the process," Hamilton said. "He's one of the most talented people at his position in the league, and I don't think it takes a genius to realize that we'll get better when he's on the field."

Ravens explain absence of key offseason addition

Jul 29, 2021; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) practices at the Under Amour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While Madubuike was on the practice field for the first day of training camp, his former mentor, Calais Campbell, wasn't, despite reporting on Tuesday and not being placed on the P.U.P or Non-Football Injury list.

Afterward, Minter shared that the team is ramping up the 19th-year veteran at a different pace. He wasn't able to dedicate the time to his meticulous training regimen during the break as he dealt with the aftermath of the tragic off-field situation involving his late mother and brother, who was arrested for her murder.

"Obviously, he dealt with personal tragedy over the summer," Minter said. "From a preparation standpoint, that took up a lot of his time and mental focus and energy. Again, we're here for Calais to get ready at the rate he can get ready at.

"It's different than a 25-year-old that's played maybe only one or two. This guy's got so many banked reps of experience, of getting himself ready in camp. We're going to work together with Calais to have a great plan to have him ready for September, December, January, February so that will be our focus for the first couple of weeks of camp."

Campbell is the oldest defender in the league, set to turn 40 years old 12 days before the Ravens' season-opener on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. After multiple attempts to try to reunite over the past three years since salary cap restrictions forced them to part ways in 2023, the two sides finally made it happen this offseason back in late April following the 2026 NFL Draft. The six-time Pro Bowler's first stint in Baltimore lasted from 2020-2022, and now he's back for what he believes will likely be his last ride.