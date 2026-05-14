A Few Ravens UDFAs' Paths to Roster Spots Clarifying as OTAs Approach

With the Baltimore Ravens rookie minicamp in the books, the team’s offseason roster is starting to shake itself into form.

A total of 19 undrafted free agents were signed by the Ravens, to complement an 11-player draft class. Here’s how those UDFAs can stick on Baltimore’s final roster, with the OTAs on the horizon:

Quarterbacks

Chances are good here for both UDFAs, Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano. Pavia, a Heisman finalist, is obviously the better player, but at under 5’10’’, there’s not many successful NFL quarterbacks at that height. Then, come a bunch of off-the-field character questions for Pavia, as well.

Depending on how many quarterbacks the Ravens will want on the active roster, Pavia could land on the active roster as the team’s third option behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley if he keeps his wild personality in check, while Fagnano could find a role on the practice squad. Both seem like worthwhile developmental alternatives to veteran Skylar Thompson.

UDFA quarterback Diego Pavia is here in Owings Mills for Ravens rookie minicamp: pic.twitter.com/iPhuZTl2J2 — Sam Cohn (@samdcohn) May 2, 2026

Running Backs

Like in so many cases, special teams are the path towards a roster spot for the running backs, and in this case, Elijah Tau-Tolliver has an advantage over Dontae McMillan. Tau-Tolliver served as a kick returner and coverage specialist at Sacramento State and Michigan State, even being named special teams captain for the Hornets in 2024.

McMillan on the other hand did almost exclusively coverage work. In order to stick with the Ravens, one of them will have to outplay third-year veteran Rasheen Ali. Meanwhile, fifth-round rookie Adam Randall, the owner’s pick, seems set in Baltimore.

Wide Receivers

Memphis’ Cortez Braham and Maryland’s Octavian Smith Jr. battle for a roster spot seems similar to the running back: special teams will be paramount. The shiftier Smith did limited work returning kicks, but Braham none.

The two draft picks, Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt are guaranteed a roster spot along with Zay Flowers. If Rashod Bateman gets dealt or cut, another spot could open up. Braham and Smith could stick around if they pick things up quickly through the summer.

Tight End

A former wide receiver, Pezza has a good shot at staying as a depth piece on a team that just loves tight ends. Currently, Mark Andrews leads the way, and the Ravens picked up two more on draft weekend, Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas, but we can’t discount an upset here with Pezza as a receiving option. He also has experience on special teams coverage units.

Offensive Line

This position is really interesting, as the Ravens didn’t draft an obvious replacement for Tyler Linderbaum, but they did sign the center who played alongside their first-rounder Olaivavega Ioane, at Penn State, Nick Dawkins. With the right development, Dawkins could eventually become a starter.

Tackles Diego Pounds from Ole Miss and Trevonte Sylvester from Louisville are also a part of the offseason roster. Both stand at 6’6’’, but Pounds is clearly the more massive presence. Backup tackles with starting potential down the road are valuable, and by all accounts, Pounds has started his journey in Baltimore on the right foot.

Defensive Line

Interior linemen Aaron Graves and Dion Wilson are on the lighter side, weighing in at the 300 pound range, which means it’ll be tough for them to survive at the nose in Baltimore. Graves showed a little more promise at creating pressure, so he could be a candidate to move to an end position for the Ravens, just like seventh-rounder Benny Rayshaun.

Linebackers

Charlotte’s Reid Williford came over as the most productive of the trio, but Texas’ Ethan Burke and Penn State’s Dominic DeLuca had better competition in front of them. Since special teams are critical for linebackers on the bubble, the eight combined kick blocks among all three players stand out. DeLuca was special teams captain for the Nittany Lions.

Williford got himself a nice INT during 7-on-7s at rookie minicamp.

Defensive Backs

The instantly recognizable name here belongs to cornerback Lardarius Webb Jr., son of former Ravens star Lardarius Webb. He might have picked up a few things from his father, as he finished his five-year college career with a very respectable 11 interceptions. He might stick around on the practice squad, at least.

CB Lardarius Webb Jr., son of Ravens Super Bowl winning cornerback, in Owings Mills today - one of the headliners in this 19 player UDFA class. pic.twitter.com/aPvzdr6tX8 — AJ Gersh (@AJGershTV) May 2, 2026

Cincinnati’s Matthew McDoom has started 37 total games over the last four years, which should come in handy. Nonetheless, the cornerbacks’ is a crowded room.

Opportunities at safety appear better, at least as depth players.

Miami (Ohio)’s Silas Walters was a tackling machine for the RedHawks, and that should serve him well on special teams. He also intercepted a coule of balls at rookie minicamp. He should be considered for one of the final 53-man spots.

Meanwhile, Auburn’s Jahquez Robinson, nephew of former NFL wideout Laveranues Coles, could make a case for himself as a practice squad player.