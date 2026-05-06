Undrafted Rookie Free Agents Who Could Actually Make Baltimore Ravens Roster

The NFL is ultimate meritocracy, where the cream of the crop has a chance to rise to the top regardless of draft slot or veteran status. Over a quarter of the league is made up of players who never had their names called on draft day but were still able to make rosters after final cuts. There have been some perennial Pro Bowlers and even Pro Football Hall of Famers hail from the ranks of the undrafted.

Historically, there hasn't been a better place for a rookie free agent to land than in Charm City with the Baltimore Ravens, who have had one or more undrafted first-year pros make their initial 53-man roster in 21 of the last 22 seasons. The only hiccup in that span came in 2020 because there was no preseason due to the pandemic, and that's where unheralded players prove themselves and make the bulk of their case for final consideration.

Just as was the case this year, in 2025, the Ravens made 11 picks yet had three undrafted rookies make the roster in linebacker Jay Higgins IV, defensive backs Reuben Lowery III and Keyon Martin. They signed 19 undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft and got their first glimpse of them this past weekend at rookie minicamp. Here are some players from this year's crop to monitor who could wind up defying the odds and surviving the final cutdown.

OT Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive linemen Diego Pounds (61) waits for the snap during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The battle for a No. 3 quarterback spot that the Ravens might not even have room for was one of the most popular headlines for the Ravens coming out of rookie minicamp.

However, the literal biggest man on campus is the one who should be getting more attention because he has the best odds of the bunch of making the final cut. At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Pounds was viewed as one of the best undrafted signings of any team, given that most prominent draft analysts viewed him as a lock to hear his name called on Day 3.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler had the former Rebel ranked as his 12th-best offensive tackle in the entire class with a fourth-round grade.

Good luck to OT Diego Pounds today in the NFL Combine



Go show out 61 🚂pic.twitter.com/HcoeDzVVqe — Sidelines - Ole Miss (@SSN_OleMiss) March 1, 2026

Over the course of his collegiate career between two different Power Four conference programs, he appeared in 46 games and 32 starts, including playing over 1,000 snaps in 2025 during Ole Miss' run to the college football playoff semifinals.

He was a career left tackle and could come in and compete with 2025 fifth-rounder Carson Vinson for the primary backup blindside protector spot behind two-time Pro Bowl veteran Ronnie Stanley or just make the team as additional tackle depth.

QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The undersized dual-threat quarterback is by far the most polarizing undrafted free agent of any team this year, as he is the first Heisman Trophy finalist not to get drafted in over a decade. Pavia started 49 of his 53 career games between his time with the Commodores and New Mexico State before that. He amassed 10,255 passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 27 interceptions and rushed for 3,096 yards and 31 touchdowns.

He began his collegiate career at the junior college level, where he spent two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute and led the Broncos to the 2021 NJCAA Championship. He'll be spending the next four months doing his best to make the Ravens consider carrying two quarterbacks to start the season for the first time since 2020.

What team will be selecting @Vandyfootball QB Diego Pavia in the upcoming NFL Draft? 👀 @FedEx



2026 NFL Draft – April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/oc9uh2S4xu — NFL (@NFL) April 15, 2026

QB Joe Fagnano, UConn

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) throws a pass against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The former Huskie also appeared in 50-plus games over the course of his college career for two different Division I programs and made 45 starts.

He amassed 10,907 yards, 94 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, and rushed for 758 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 322 carries. He will be competing with Pavia for the same spot, and while he doesn't have the name notoriety, he possesses more prototypical size at 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds, tested well at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.83 in the 40-yard dash, and was more careful with the ball during his senior season, throwing 28 touchdowns to just one interception.

What a dart from Joe Fagnano@UConnFootball evens it up at 7 pic.twitter.com/Ukf48rg2Mc — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 8, 2025

DB Lardarius Webb Jr., Wake Forest

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons safety Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) celebrates after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images | Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images

The son of Ravens legend Lardarius Webb Sr. was well-traveled and highly productive during his college career, appearing in 50 games for four different programs across his five-year career. Between his time at Wake Forest (2025), South Alabama (2024), Oklahoma State (2023), and Jones College (2021-22), he totaled 134 total tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and a sack, 11 interceptions, and 25 passes defensed.

His dad had a knack for being around and making plays on the ball despite being undersized at sub-6-feet and under 200 pounds. Webb will be competing as another slot option and safety depth, both of which he is suited to play at the next level.

Like father, like son! Ladarius Webb Jr. will sign with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent! pic.twitter.com/6X9Ianc2Ro — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) April 26, 2026

C Nick Dawkins, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nick Dawkins (53) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of all the undrafted rookies, the former Nittany Lion is the only one with a chance to not only earn a roster spot but also compete for a starting job, as he is one of the handful of interior offensive linemen who will be looking to replace three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

When it comes to the intangibles and measurables of an ideal successor, Dawkins checks just about every box. He not only started 28 games over his final two seasons in college next to first-round guard Olaivavega Ioane, but he was voted team captain in each of those years as well. Last season, he anchored an offensive line that racked up 4,706 yards of total offense, averaged 5.8 yards per play, and paved the way for two running backs to rush for 10-plus touchdowns.

Nick Dawkins vs Kayden McDonald pic.twitter.com/ds9BY55Squ — Ivan Evans (@CoachEvans9) April 28, 2026

DB Silas Walters, Miami (Ohio)

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks defensive back Silas Walters (29) against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former Redhawk was a late bloomer in college who went from a reserve during his first three seasons to showcasing his impressive ball skills over the last two. In 2024, he recorded the second-most pass breakups on the team with a career-high 12, and last season, he tied for the lead in interceptions with a career-high three to go along with seven pass breakups.

He flashed that same impressive playmaking ability during rookie minicamp, coming up with a pair of interceptions, according to team reports from the practices open to the media. The Ravens could look to carry a fifth safety and will want that player to possess instincts and impressive special teams ability.

Silas Walters (#29) making it happen on special teams pic.twitter.com/5AEAI0ZiIl — MC (@abukari) May 5, 2026

LB Dominic DeLuca, Penn State

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca (0) reacts after tackling Indiana Hoosiers Roman Hemby (1) (not pictured) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The former Nittany Lion might've been a lock to make the team under former head coach John Harbaugh for his incredible prowess on special teams alone. During his career in Happy Valley, he blocked three punts, was a two-year team captain, earned the team's Special Teams Player of the Year award as a sophomore and wore No. 0 as a redshirt junior, which is an honor that goes to the special teams captain.

Defensively, he logged 17.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and five interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Most undrafted off-ball linebackers have to make the team and eventually work their way up the depth chart because of their presence in the third phase of the game, and DeLuca has what it takes to make an immediate impact in that area.

Mark another one down for the Penn State to Baltimore pipeline as linebacker Dominic DeLuca agrees to join the Ravens as a UDFA! pic.twitter.com/2dy2bWVudU — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) April 26, 2026

LB Reid Williford, Charlotte

The former 49er was also a two-phase standout in college, recording a program record three career blocked punts in 47 career games. He totaled 174 total tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and six sacks, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

He also got his hand on a pass during rookie minicamp for what would've been a pick-six in a game and got a loud reaction from his fellow first-year pros, per reports. With the departure of veteran special teams ace Jake Hummel in free agency and with 2025 fourth-round starter Teddye Buchanan coming off a torn ACL, there could be an opportunity for him or DeLuca to stand out and make some plays in multiple phases.