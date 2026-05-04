Baltimore Ravens Add Fifth Quarterback to Offseason Mix

The Baltimore Ravens will add yet another arm to their offseason roster.

The Ravens originally entered the offseason with only Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley under contract. Last week, they added a pair of undrafted free agents to their quarterback room with Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia and UConn’s Joe Fagnano, right before their rookie minicamp, which was held over the weekend.

Now, as the team heads into the OTAs phase of the offseason, Baltimore is expected to sign another passer, Skylar Thompson, a four-year veteran who has started three games as a pro, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rappoport.

The #Ravens are expected to sign veteran QB Skylar Thompson, source said, and Baltimore will likely carry 5 QBs for the time being. pic.twitter.com/p0h05bsqOL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2026

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter had mentioned on Saturday the possibility of the team carrying from three to five quarterbacks for the offseason, while also opening the door for Baltimore to take a look at some of the veteran passers out there. That possibility just became reality with the signing of Thompson.

"I think that's a room you're always trying to just find that perfect number, and we'll continue to do that," said Minter regarding the quarterbacks over the weekend, according to the team's website.

What does Skylar Thompson bring to the table?

A seventh round pick in 2022 by the Miami Dolphins out of Kansas State, Thompson brings some serious competition for that third spot on the depth chart for the rookies.

Thompson has appeared in 10 regular season games over his career, all for Miami, including three starts. His record as a starter is 1-2, 81 completions out of 138 pass attempts for 721 yards and one touchdown versus three interceptions. He’s also been sacked a dozen times. Additionally, has rushed 15 times for 25 yards, and has fumbled the ball four times.

He has also started one postseason game, a Wild Card game for the 2022-'23 playoffs in which Miami fell in a tight one against Buffalo, by a score of 34-31. On that evening, Thompson threw 18 for 45 for 220 yards and one touchdown and two picks, while getting sacked four times at Highmark Stadium. A Thompson pass on fourth-and-6 barely fell off the fingertips of tight end Mike Gesicki with 2:22 remaining, with the turnover on downs finally putting the game away in favor of the Bills.

While his numbers aren’t exactly Canton-bound, Thompson experience on NFL rosters -- first with the Dolphins from 2022 to 2024 and last season with Pittsburgh -- means that, for now, he holds an advantage over the rookies in terms of already knowing how to prepare for practice and what the team expect from all players at this time of the year.

This is especially important with OTA’s coming up on May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, June 1-2, and June 4. After that, the Ravens mandatory minicamp for its full 90-man offseason roster will be held on June 9-11.

While Thompson should by no means be considered a lock to stick on the Ravens’ roster, things just got a little more interesting for Pavia and Fagnango going forward.