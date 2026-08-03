The Baltimore Ravens hit the practice field for the first time in pads on Monday to kick off their second week of training camp, as the next installment of new head coach Jesse Minter's era is set to take place.



For the majority of them, this is the first time that they've been able to actually make physical and forceful contact with other players in a competitive environment since January, when their 2025 season came to a bitter end on the road in Pittsburgh.

While Week 2 is upon us, before the Ravens completely turn the page, let’s look back at the winners and losers from the first week of training camp.

Winners

Revamped pass rush: Even though the pads didn't come on for the first time until Monday, the early returns on the Ravens' investment and continued development of their outside linebacker depth chart have been overwhelmingly positive. Both four-time Pro Bowl newcomer Trey Hendrickson and second-year pro Mike Green have been consistent menaces off the edge, while fourth-year pro Tavis Robinson and second-round rookie Zion Young have been regularly disruptive as well.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane: The third-round rookie that many pundits viewed as a bit of a reach at the time of his selection has done nothing but exceed expectations by stacking strong performances, first without and now with pads. While the competition for the No. 3 receiver spot on the depth chart and first man up in 11 personnel is far from over, Lane is staking a claim to the early lead by showing off his ability both as a pass-catcher and perimeter blocker.

CB Keyon Martin: The second-year former undrafted free agent has been one of the most impressive defenders regardless of position thus far through training camp with his knack for not only always being around the ball but making plays on it as well. In back-to-back days, he came up with a pair of pass breakups in a red zone period and then intercepted star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

WR Zay Flowers: The hype train for the two-time Pro Bowler won't be slowing down anytime soon as he continues to make plays and look like he's slated to be a major fixture in the Ravens offense under first-year coordinator Declan Doyle.

DB Keondre Jackson: The second-year former undrafted safety continues to trend toward being more than just a special teams ace heading into this season by flashing the same playmaking ability in coverage that made him one of the brightest standouts of the offseason program.

RB Adam Randall: The fifth-round rookie was already getting off to a strong start to camp and boosted his stock further by taking advantage of veteran starter Derrick Henry's rest day over the weekend and putting on a bit of a show as a runner and pass catcher out of the backfield.

DT Nnamdi Madubuike: Just the fact that he was the first player removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list and was able to return to the field for the first time in nearly a year has not only boosted the two-time Pro Bowler's own stock but also the entire defense's stock through the roof. He's still not taking part in full team work just yet but is taking more positives with the passing day and could be the most impactful addition of the offseason if he does indeed return to form by the time the regular season rolls around.

WR Rashod Bateman: After not being on the field for the last portion of the offseason program to spend time with his newborn child, the sixth-year veteran made his return to it this past week and was back to making plays like he never left. He's still penciled in to be the No. 2 wideout in the offense to play alongside, and he's done nothing to prove that he's not deserving of being a starter under the new regime.

Losers

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Robert Longerbeam (37) during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Robert Longerbeam: The second-year pro hasn't done anything to hurt his case. However, with the return of fellow 2025 sixth-rounder Bilhal Kone from the P.U.P list, combined with the strong start to camp for both Martin and fifth-round rookie Chandler Martin, he has a lot of ground to make up if he wants to realistically challenge for a roster spot.

WR Elijah Sarratt: While the fourth-round rookie isn't in jeopardy of not making the team, Lane clearly has the early lead in the WR3 competition, and third-year pro Devontez Walker is not far behind right now after he quietly had a strong start to camp himself. There's still plenty of time for Sarratt to start stacking days of his own as this competition is far from over.

K Tyler Loop: Even though the second-year specialist made the kick that mattered most at the end of Saturday's open stadium practice at the University of Maryland, the two back-to-back narrow wide-left misses that were caught on the team's live stream won't do him any favors in the court of public opinion. Fans in the comment section of the stream that was prominently shown on screen didn't hold back in voicing their displeasure with his performance, as many of them are still reeling from the wide-right miss that ended their 2025 season.

Training room: This entity is a good loser to have on the list because seemingly every other day, another player has returned to the field from injury, passed their physical and been activated from the P.U.P list, with the latest being veteran nose tackle John Jenkins on Monday. Unlike several other teams around the league who have had several key players suffer season-ending injuries at the onset of training camp, the Ravens have been getting many of theirs back. The last two remaining players on the P.U.P list are inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan and nose tackle Travis Jones, either of whom could come off any day now.