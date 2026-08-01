Ravens Activate Two More Defenders From Physically Unable To Perform List

The 2026 training camp debuts of Baltimore Ravens third-year outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and second-year cornerback Bilhal Kone weren't as lauded as that of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike earlier in the week, but they were welcome sights nonetheless on Friday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Both defenders passed their physicals and were removed from the active Physically Unable to Perform list, allowing them to take the practice field for the first time since suffering serious season-ending injuries last August during preseason games.

.@A1Isaac1 has passed his physical and returned to practice ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gwVqzeS5xK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 31, 2026

Kone missed his entire rookie year after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee during the Ravens' 2025 preseason opener, and Isaac had his entire second season wiped out due to an elbow injury he sustained the following week.

These latest updates are tremendously positive developments in their young career as both players entered training camp firmly on the roster bubble with a chance to earn a spot not only on the team but in the rotation at their respective positions.

What needs to happen next?

Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Adisa Isaac (50) and Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Returning to the field was just the first step they needed to make, and now they have to start making plays in practice to make a compelling case to an almost entirely new coaching staff that they can make meaningful contributions on defense and special teams.

Last year, Kone got off to a strong start to training camp and was trending toward not just making the roster as one of the Ravens' five sixth-round picks, but potentially carving out a rotational role at boundary cornerback. On the play he got hurt in the team's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Kone broke up a pass in the back of the end zone before going down and getting carted off the field.

The Ravens will likely carry between seven and eight corners, with at least five, if not six, being locks if second-year pro Keyon Martin keeps stacking strong practices. This means Kone will need to beat out the likes of fellow sophomore players Marquise Robinson and Robert Longerbeam, as well as some of the talented undrafted rookies the team has assembled to claim the final or second-to-last roster spot at the position.

Meanwhile, Isaac has also flashed some ability to make plays in the limited snaps he's seen over his first two years in the league between the regular and preseason. As a rookie in 2024, the former Penn State product was active for just four games before a lingering hamstring injury caused him to go on the shelf for the remainder of the year. In those limited opportunities, he saw the field for just 32 snaps on defense and 46 on special teams, and recorded four total tackles, including one for a loss and a batted pass.

Isaac will need to convince the Ravens that it's worth keeping five true outside linebackers on the final roster, given that they have four locks to make the team and players at other positions who have experience or are capable of moonlighting on the edge.

Last year, former 2023 third-rounder Trenton Simpson found his way back on the field after getting benched early in the season by playing a hybrid edge role.

In the past, Pro Bowl interior defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Nnamdi Madubuike rushed predominantly off the edge or only situationally. Isaac's top competition in the running for the fifth outside linebacker spot will be second-year pro Kaimon Rucker and undrafted rookie Ethan Burke.