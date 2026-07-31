Tavius Robinson Expects Ravens Pass Rush to Bounce Back in 2026

After having a pair of outside linebackers reach the double-digit sack threshold in 2024 and a defensive unit that finished with the second-most in the league that season, the Baltimore Ravens didn't have one player at the position even get to the halfway point last year.

The closest any of them got to that mark, despite starting the season with the same depth chart from the prior season, was Tavius Robinson. He recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks in a career-low 10 games after a broken foot he suffered in Week 6 caused him to miss a couple of months in the middle of the season.

In the offseason, the Ravens made a trio of additions to the coaching staff and roster that have the 2023 fourth-round pick excited about what he and the rest of the Ravens' edge rushers can accomplish in 2026.

First was the hiring of defensive mastermind Jesse Minter to replace John Harbaugh as head coach and defensive play-caller. Second was bringing back Anthony Weaver to replace Zach Orr as defensive coordinator. The third and likely most seismically impactful move that directly impacts Robinson was the signing of four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson to lead and headline their pass rush efforts off the edge.

"I think our room is going to be a special room this year, for sure," Robinson said.

As a defensive play caller, Minter has developed a reputation for being able to get the most out of the talent available to him by putting his players in the best positions to succeed. He did it at the collegiate level with the University of Michigan, helping the Wolverines win a national title.

After following Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, he did it again in the pros, turning the Los Angeles Chargers defense into a top-five unit in both of his years on the job from 2024-25. The widespread belief is that the trend will continue in Baltimore.

"I think, just in OTAs [Organized Team Activities] alone, going through our defense and kind of the way things are built and stuff, it has been really fun," Robinson said. "It's been great. So, it's exciting."

Even though Weaver won't be calling plays, having him back in the fold is still an aspect of the new staff that Robinson and others are looking forward to, given his wealth of knowledge as a coach and former Ravens player.

"I think having both coach Weaver and coach Minter in our defensive meeting room is great. I had Weaver as a D-line coach my rookie year, so both of them are great coaches and [there is] so much to learn from them. It is exciting for sure."

The Ravens inked Hendrickson to the largest free agent contract in franchise history after backing out of the blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Maxx Crosby. They still landed a perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher to supercharge the unit, and the former Cincinnati Bengal is already fitting in seamlessly with the rest of the defense, setting a great example for their young stable of rushers.

"Trey is honestly one of the hardest workers I've been around," Robinson said. "He has been here since the first voluntary workout, and he was here all summer, so the past six weeks we have just been grinding, getting after it. To see a guy like him, with the career that he's had, he doesn't have to be at anything that is not mandatory, and he's been here since day one. It's been great to have his leadership in the room as well."

One of his fellow young pros that he is really excited about and foresees taking a major leap this upcoming season is Mike Green. As a rookie, the 2025 second-round pick led all Ravens edge rushers in defensive snaps (712), finished second on the team in quarterback hits (14) and was third in sacks (3.5). He's been a popular name on many breakout candidate lists this offseason and is poised to take his game to the next level.

"I think Mike is a dog, and he's been a dog since he's got here," Robinson said. "He's been grinding... I am excited for Mike. I think he is going to have a great year."

Mindset heading into contract year

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson is slated to play out the final year of his rookie contract this upcoming season and could be set up to receive a big payday by or even before the end of it if he continues his upward trajectory and takes another leap as a pass rusher after increasing his sack total each year he's been in the league.

With his body fully healed, a brilliant mind such as Minter's scheming up ways for him to wreak havoc and with more frequent one-on-one opportunities as a result of Hendrickson's presence on the opposite side of the line, Robinson is confident that he can deliver on his tantalizing promise.

"I feel better than I have ever felt, and I think it is going to be a big year for sure," Robinson said.

As for which aspects of his game he believes still need refinement and could benefit from, Robinson can't pinpoint a single area because he wants to get better and raise his skill set across the board, even though he's already an extremely stout edge-setter against the run.

"I think every year I'm just trying to grow as a player. So, I want to get better at everything. I want to get better in the run, I want to get better in the pass. I just want to be a better player than I was last year and continue to do that every year I play."

The Canadian native might just end up following the path of Paul Kruger, Pernell McPhee, Za'Darius Smith and Matt Judons and take his talent elsewhere if he has a breakout 2026 campaign. He could also agree to a new deal sometime between now and the start of the league year in 2027 to ensure financial security in case he were to suffer such an injury or miss time for any other reason.