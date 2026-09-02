Baltimore Ravens Reveal Dates for Three Special Uniform Combinations

As the Baltimore Ravens put their finishing touches on their 53-man squad for the upcoming regular season, it’s time to mark down three special games on the team’s calendar.

On Tuesday, the Ravens’ revealed the schedule for the three games in which they will wear specially-themed uniforms for the regular season.

According to the team’s website, Baltimore will use their “White Noise” combination on September 20th, a Week 2 home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Next up will be the “Purple Rising” combo, set to be shown on Thursday, November 5th, a prime time game that will see the Jacksonville Jaguars as the visiting team. Like the “White Noise” kit, this one will be worn with the purple helmet, which will now carry the team’s primary logo.

Finally, the “Darkness Falls” outfit will also be reserved for a prime time game, a Monday night affair on November 16th against the Los Angeles Chargers as the next game following the Jags tilt. This ensemble features a black matte helmet. This is the only helmet that retains the club’s secondary logo.

The Ravens originally unveiled their “Next Flight” collection back in April, in what the team described as the first new collection “in 26 years.” The announcement of the three dates for these ensembles coincide with the 30th year anniversary of the Ravens’ first official football game, a victory over the Raiders played on September 1st, 1996. The Ravens won by a score of 19-14 at Baltimore Memorial Stadium.

The Ravens presented 12 different uniform combinations in total, as part of the “Next Flight” redesign.

Besides the three combinations mentioned above, the team has also retained a purple over purple jersey-pants combination, along with their regular black helmet.

The Next Flight officially takes off❕



Announcing the schedule for White Noise, Purple Rising and Darkness Falls theme games:



🎟️: https://t.co/n3tDhWn6k8 pic.twitter.com/yjK38u9Okk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 1, 2026

The special-white out petition

While the Ravens have worn white on white jersey and pants combinations in the past, the “white Noise” outfit for this year will mark the first time the team matches a purple helmet to the uniform.

The team is also retaining a second white over white look for this year, matching it with the black helmet.

The team has asked fans attending the game to wear white and get loud, with the mantra “every decibel counts.”

The Ravens are set to play four games on prime time television this season. In addition to the Jaguars and Chargers back-to-back matchups, Baltimore will have a Sunday night game in Week 5 at Atlanta, and a second Monday night game in Week 17 at Cincinnati.