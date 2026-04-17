Ravens Unveil First New Uniforms in 26 Years

It's been over a quarter-century since the last time the Baltimore Ravens debuted new jerseys for their players to wear on the field in games and for fans to don in the stands and around the world.

After years of fans clamoring for something fresh and new and local beat reporters inquiring about potential updates on the matter at the annual league meetings, the long wait is officially over as the team formerly unveiled their new look dubbed 'The Next Flight' at a special PSL season ticket holder event at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on Thursday, April 16.

The Next Flight pic.twitter.com/e2pFZ5c7yw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 16, 2026

Among the most notable changes in the new uniforms is the 'Midnight purple' trim around the numbers, the feathers around the collar, the city name 'Baltimore' printed on the front of the chest and the iconic phrases 'Play like a Raven' stitched into the collar so players are reminded every time they put it on.

They also debuted a new all black helmet with a forward-facing Raven that will be worn with their all black "Darkness Falls" alternate uniforms and made an adjustment to their "Purple Rising" helmet from having the old school forward-facing Raven to the primary side view.

The Ravens award-winning winning digital media department put together a 128-second hype video that featured current prominent players that was headlined by franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson and included the following multi-time Pro Bowlers and prominent players: outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, off-ball linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Kyle Hamilton, wide receiver Zay Flowers, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Nate Wiggins, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan.

The Next Flight takes off pic.twitter.com/qLggrzB5Fi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 16, 2026

The event was hosted by ESPN NFL analyst Peter Schrager and featured an appearance from team president Sashi Brown and a panel of first-year head coach Jesse Minter and all three new coordinators, Declan Doyle, Anthony Weaver and Anthony Levine.

Also in attendance were retired franchise legends, including multiple Super Bowl champions such as running back Jamal Lewis, Ravens all-time sack leader Terrell Suggs, cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker Peter Boulware. Several current players modeled the uniforms on stage and were met with roaring adulation from the fans.

Introducing the Next Flight! pic.twitter.com/JwDiPPXYya — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 17, 2026

Ravens past and present share reactions to team's new look

The early returns from the official unveiling of 'The Next Flight' have been overwhelmingly positive from franchise legend and potential legends in the making. Current and former players were shown the merchandise a few days earlier, and the digital department taped their reactions in a six-plus-minute video.

"I don't want to rush time but... I'm looking forward to wearing these." pic.twitter.com/ElESKBx0lc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 17, 2026

"They all look good," Jackson said. "We need to be suited up right now."

The most common first word that came out of the mouth of the players and coach Minter was a long, drawn-out "Oooo", followed by some variation of calling them "fire" or "nice" and a big smile. Receiving the strongest reaction was the 'Darkness Falls' helmet and alternate uniform as a whole.

"We're just trying to not completely change but we wanted to evolve and add some of the elements that really speaks to us," head equipment manager Kenico Hines said.