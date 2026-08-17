Updated Baltimore Ravens' 53-Man Roster Projection After Preseason Opener

A single preseason game isn’t going to dramatically flip a 53-man roster projection.

Especially if that game didn’t include a slew of injuries. And thankfully for the Ravens it did not. Rookie head coach Jesse Minter got everything he could have hoped for out of a 24-7 drubbing of the Eagles in Baltimore Saturday night and, most importantly, he got strong showings from a draft class that is being thrust into service, especially on offense.

The kicking situation needs very close monitoring. The bottom of the depth chart at offensive line and defensive line could get interesting, but honestly not much has changed for us since the spring and our minicamp projections.

Offense (25)

Man is this a young group, but the kids stole the show against the Eagles the other night. We’ll see how they handle further challenges to come. Thing seems most unsettled among the linemen, but honestly, for as many new pieces as are being counted on, this feels kind of set up already, barring injuries of course.

QB (2) – Lamar Jackson, Snoop Huntley: Joe Fagnone is headed to the practice squad with one more outing anything close to what he did Saturday. Wowsers. Took full advantage of Skylar Thompson going on IR.

RB (3) – Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Adam Randall: Anyone wondering if Randall could cover the Joker role is getting their answer. Kid is going to be a horse in the preseason and strides he is making in pass protection as a big deal.

TE (4) – Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe, Matthew Hibner, Josh Cuevas: Andrews might be cooked. I’ll die on that hill. Hibner flashing Saturday is great, but this position group is under the greatest scrutiny for me.

WR (6) - Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Ja’Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester: Can’t ask for more than what we’ve seen from the rookies so far. They seem at ease in an offense that is getting under center more than we've seen in a long time around here.

OL (10) - Ronnie Stanley, Vega Ioane, John Simpson, Roger Rosengarten, Ehtan Pocic, Danny Pinter, Carson Vinson, Emery Jones, Gerad Lichtenhan, Andrew Vorhees: Lichtenhan playing the entire first preseason game seems noteworthy to me. Without a proven swing tackle they need depth there.

Defense (25)

The biggest questions on this side of the ball all spring and into the summer concerned health. Much of the projected top front seven was on the Physically Unable To Perform List to open camp. Not so much anymore as strides continue to be made.

DL (7) – Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, Broderick Washington, John Jenkins, Rayshaun Benny, Adisa Isaac: Madubuike keeps doing more and more and this group looks like it will pretty close to full health for the scrimmages with the Vikings this week.

LB (7) – Trey Hendrickson, Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, Zion Young, Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, Trenton Simpson: Buchanon returning to practice from an ACL tear last week was a big deal, and everyone trended well off PUP, maybe a credit a new chief of sports science on board. Simpson not being asked to play Saturday tells me he’s here.

CB (6) – Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey, Chandler Rivers, TJ Tampa, Keyon Martin: I’ve done this exercise without Martin in the past but he always shows up and he’s trusted depth and is a special teams ace. Getting Amani Oruwariye on the practice squad would be deep depth.

S (5) – Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, K’Von Wallace, Keondre Jackson: No changes here. As we’ve long contended it’s the best position group on the team and Jackson and Wallace showed well in the preseason debut.

Special Teams (3)

K – Tyler Loop – He has one more preseason game to show something or a kicking competition should be afoot. Was real tempted to put Matt Prater here

P – Ryan Eckley – Expect him to take his lumps early, too.

LS – Nick Moore – At least we have a proven vet here.

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