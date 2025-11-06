Ravens' Mark Andrews Poised to Break Another Franchise Record
While countless fans and pundits have speculated about star tight end Mark Andrews' future with the Baltimore Ravens since the end of last postseason and through the first nine weeks of the regular season, the three-time Pro Bowler has gone about his business as usual.
After becoming the franchise's all-time leader in receiving and total touchdowns last year, the eighth-year veteran has another Ravens record in his sights and could very well reach it against the Minnesota Vikings in an interconference matchup in Week 10. Andrews currently sits at 5,760 career receiving yards and is just 18 yards shy of surpassing fan favorite and fellow franchise legend, wide receiver Derrick Mason, for the most ever in Ravens history.
There's a strong likelihood that the 30-year-old stalwart could pick that early on in this week's game, as early as the opening drive, and possibly even on his very first reception as his rapport with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson remains as strong as ever.
"[I] just feel incredibly blessed; one, to be a part of such an amazing organization throughout these last eight years and the incredible players that I've been able to take part with and play with and grow with," Andrews said. "It's extremely humbling just to be around here and to be, obviously, playing with Lamar [Jackson] all of these years and how many plays we've made, but just continuing to get better. I'm very thankful, and I thank God at the end of the day."
No one in the Ravens' tight end room has been talking about how close he is to further cementing his legacy as an all-time great in the team's illustrious history because they are collectively more focused on the task at hand, which is extending their winning streak to three in a row with another victory.
"Nothing's been said and nothing needs to be said," Andrews said. "Obviously, this is a very important game for this organization, for us, and we need to win this game – that is what's most important. It's kind of just a cherry on top."
Key to longevity
Mason played for the Ravens in the latter stages of his career from 2005-2010, whereas Andrews has called Baltimore home for the entirety of his career through his first seven seasons, and now that the trade deadline has come and gone, his eighth will finish in the Charm City as well.
Playing nearly a decade in the NFL is no small task, and doing so at a high level for the bulk of it is even harder. While Andrews has missed some time due to injuries, he's been a model of consistency in production and durability because of how well he takes care of his body.
"That's something throughout the years that I've grown to adapt to," Andrews said. "I always say I feel better than I ever have, but truly, the way I take care of my body, the things I eat – I've really never felt better. I'm running faster than I ever have. I'm moving better, and I feel great. That's a credit just to learning from different guys over the years of how to take care of yourself when you get a little older."
His drive to compete and improve has also served him well, helping him push through and overcome different types of adversity in his career, whether health or performance-related.
"I think for me it's always been [that] I've been extremely hungry – no matter the instance of practice, games – I'm fighting, I'm clawing, I'm trying to get better," Andrews said. "I want to win. That's what it's all about – is winning. So, I've been hungry since the second I got here, and that hunger is never going to leave."
With every member of the Ravens’ tight end depth chart playing on the final year of their respective contracts, there's no guarantee which one or two will get re-signed or extended. This could very well be Andrews' last year in purple in black, giving him nine more games to potentially put the final stamp on his legacy with the team.
"[I am] just focused on living in the now and being in the present," Andrews said. "I know how much love and support this organization has for me, the people within the organization and what I bring to this team."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!