Every Open Starting Job at Ravens Training Camp

There isn’t a whole lot up for grabs right now atop the Ravens depth chart.

Injuries, unfortunately, will inevitably alter that for the worse. As the workload increases and the preseason games begin, attrition will take hold. As it stands right now, if you use the ourlads.com depth chart as your guide (and those guys do a heck of a job), and think rationally about the roster and also factor in contracts and interpersonal dynamics (yeah, they play favorites; every front office does), there are a few “position battles” or whatever people like to call them that apply in Baltimore

This is what stands out to me, and the direction I expect these competitions to go, when it comes to staring spots on the line..

Center

Favorite: Ethan Pocic

Contenders: Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gywn

We all get aught up in the moment and Pocic is coming off an Achilles injury and just signed here a few weeks ago and is still working his way back. These other guys were here the entire offseason and got a lot of lip service about how one of them could have the starting gig Week 1.

They didn’t sign Pocic as insurance, they signed him because he can do the job and has done the job and as everyone we talked to all offseason long told us, trying to find out if one of the other dudes was a risk not work taking with an MVP QB in Lamar Jackson and a first-time coordinator in Declan Doyle who just turned 30 and has never called a play. Don’t believe me? Here’s what Doyle’s mentor, Broncos coach Sean Payton, thinks about the import of having a proven guy at the position.

“He’ll definitely have an opportunity to show what he can do with the first group,”’ head coach Jesse Minter said of Pocic, in response to breathless coverage of very early reps.

Projection: Pocic has the job if his body holds up

WR 2

Favorite: Rashod Bateman

Contenders: Devontez Walker, Ja’Kobi Lane

Rashod Bateman sounded more at ease in at Owings Mills than we’ve heard in quite some time. He doesn’t say much and seems to be embracing the opportunity here. How much will Declan Doyle want to see him in exhibition games. Devontez Walker will have a say in this and everyone is buzzing about third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane, and his ceiling is high, and he may earn to have a role as significant as this over the long haul, but I don’t see it coming out of camp.

General manager Eric DeCosta really wants Bateman to work out, and hwo carries more jam than ever now with the roster given the inexperience of this coaching staff compared to the old one. Bateman seems to be in a good place and that should hold, at least for a while. Doyle is letting him flex his abilities in a more hybrid role.

"We’re got a new energy," Bateman said after Thursday's practice. "A new offense … I’m doing things I’ve never done before.”

Projection: The timeshare on early-season vertical routes will be interested and Bateman gets the nod in Week 1 but expect Walker to be more active.

LOLB

Favorite: Tavius Robinson

Contenders: Zion Young, Adisa Isaac

Robinson has a frame the Ravens love, he can anchor and more than hold his own against the run and he has flashed pass rush. Coaches gush about him. You have to prove you can set the edge before you get much run rushing the passer and with $30M pass rusher Trey Hendrickson now on the other side, having a sound, young vet just in his prime who counterbalances Hendrickson in terms of early-down traits is a big deal.

Here’s how new outside linebackers coach Harland Bower described him Thursday:

“'T-Rob' exemplifies everything in terms of what it means to be a Baltimore Raven. He is violent-minded. He plays with his hair on fire. He does every little thing right. By the way, he is one of the best humans on the football team. Again, you cannot lose with a guy like that. He is an unbelievable young man to coach, and I am really excited to be able to work with him every day."

Zion Young is going to have to do something pretty special to displace him, and the pass rush part of his equation is going to be a significant work in progress, every evaluator I’ve spoken to about him believes. Isaac has some interesting qualities but he’s been hurt too much and will have to find his way in this rotation.

Projection: Re-read that quote.

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