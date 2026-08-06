Rashod Bateman Must Take Advantage Of New Opportunities In Ravens Revamped Offense

If the Ravens receiving room is going to be one of the strengths of the team, and they aren’t going to have to go outside the organization for in-season help, then Rashod Bateman is going to have to provide much more than a year ago.

And much than every season in his career save for a breakout 2024.

The former first-round pick appears genuinely enthused to be a part of a new offense, and the idea of a new offensive staff and new concepts and a new start, is exactly what he needed, more so than any other key veteran on this roster. He was the subject of trade talks yet again last season, his future in Baltimore has been up for debate most of his tenure here, and with the Ravens sinking draft capital into his position in the spring (Ja’Kobi Lane has been a camp sensation and Elijah Sarratt has real potential, too), he has no shortage of motivation to be among those who make a strong initial impression.

I’ll always espouse a cautious approach with Bateman – he and quarterback Lamar Jackson have had a star-crossed connection all along and he’s lacked consistency and doesn’t seem to see things the way the QB does. I’m skeptical that he’ll be that guy he was in 2024 again, injuries have been a concern, but he will certainly be given every opportunity to maintain a starting job.

The multiplicity of what rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyly is trying to implement, and the idea of multiple Jokers on the field, could go a ways to keeping Bateman bought-in and productive. He wants to show that he is more than a sporadic vertical threat from the boundary. Doyle is certainly open to that possibility.

“I’m moving around all over the place,” Bateman said after practice Thursday. “I feel like in the past I’ve been kind of a one-dimensional receiver. I feel like (Doyle) sees my talent and he sees everybody’s talent.”

When pressed about a different role, potentially, and being deployed differently in the regular season, Bateman struck the right tone (“I just got to keep playing ball; I don’t get too caught up in that,” he said). He’s been around long enough (entering season six) to know that this is a time of experimentation and discovery, but there aren’t any other proven deep threats on this team and he has filled one primary job here for obvious reasons and things may default to what they’ve been once Doyle sorts through this entire tapestry.

It’s no secret that Bateman often hasn’t been super happy here and he was clearly not championing former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, despite having his best season under him, and among those seeking change with this offense. Doyle is not running any hybrid schemes here – it’s all his and it’s all new for every key skill player in this offense. So there are no favorites and everyone is on the ground floor.

“Very detailed guy,” Bateman said of Doyle. “High energy. He’s pushing us to be the very best everyday. I think that’s the difference in our offense right now - chasing the small details … And he’s on our ass a lot.”

Bateman hasn’t come out and taken forthright ownership of his issues the way, say, Roquan Smith has, but he also isn’t making $20M a year and in a position of implicit leadership. He keeps a lower profile and in many ways hit new lows last season with optimism high after his 2024 campaign.

Snaps Rec% Yds TDs Yd/Rec Route Depth

2021 575 67.6% 515 1 11.2 7.79

2022 180 53.6% 285 2 19.0 8.26

2023 585 57.1% 367 1 11.5 10.27

2024 724 62.5% 756 9 16.8 11.26

2025 530 50.5% 224 2 11.8 10.76

The Pieces May Fit Better Now

Doyle has talked about putting together “a basketball team” with his pass catchers and they need complimentary pieces – as multiple as possible – to force the defense to deploy diverse body types to defend them. Doyle is seeing what they look like in motion and how they fit in the slot, with different bodies opposite them.

Zay Flowers, signed to a hefty contract extension this week, has gushed about that aspect of the offense. Lane has taken to it, and he’s getting the best of veteran corners like Marlon Humphrey at practice and making acrobatic catches. Sarratt should be a chain-mover using his body to box-out and make plays in high-traffic areas. Devontez Walker is the guy most directly pushing Bateman for that primary deep role that’s defined him for better or worse, and the more Bateman can do the better chance he has to secure his spot on the depth chart.

The goal seems to be finding those who are bigger and longer than Flowers to replicate part of what that player has been able to prove he can do. Which is quite a lot.

“He is really, really hard to prepare for,” head coach Jesse Minter said of Flowers, “because he has the capabilities and the skill set to play all over the offense. There are some guys that are slot receivers, and you kind of know where they're going to be, and you can do things to maybe take them away. He's really good from set alignment [to] playing outside.

“He's really good in the slot. He's really good on the move whenever he has the ability to motion. He can beat press; he can beat off coverage. He has a really good feel when people are double-teaming him of how to attack leverage."

Bateman, making $7.5M this season and scheduled to earn $9.5M in 2027, must avoid the nagging injuries that have plagued him since his first training camp, too. Especially with so many new concepts being installed. One would think he may be among a few projected starters who does get a run in the preseason, as sorting through the pecking order at receiver won’t be easy.

“I feel good man – healthy and blessed,” Bateman said. “Had a good offseason, and with the new vibes around here, I’m definitely excited. We’re got a new energy, a new offense … I’m doing things I’ve never done before.”

If he keeps it up in the regular season, and the youngsters stay in seoncdary roles, perhaps the Ravens won't have to add a veteran by the deadline. A rarity for this franchise.

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