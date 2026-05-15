The Ravens have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to their 2026 schedule. And a perfectly-placed bye is certainly among them.

General managers and coaches are always keeping their fingers crossed that the bye week comes deep into a season when their team needs it most. They don’t want it wasted in Week 6, when teams are hitting stride and they have worked through the September doldrums (because September is basically training camp for key veterans these days who do nothing in the preseason).

Ravens rookie head coach Jesse Minter, and a largely inexperienced staff doing a lot of this for the first time ever, have to be doing cartwheels over how this broke down for them. And Ravens fans should be following suit. It’s not just the timing of that bye, but what is clustered around it, that really puts Baltimore in great position to make a late-season surge to return to the playoffs.

What Comes Before And After The Bye Matter Too

This franchise is no position to take any opponent lightly after a disastrous 2025 campaign in which they couldn’t beat anyone at home and couldn’t stop anyone from rolling up points on them. But the sportsbooks fancy them again, they have the highest projected win total in the NFL and this schedule, and the placement of this bye, only help their cause.

The Ravens play two straight on the road before the bye, first at Carolina. And the Houston. While the Texans have become something of a rival after repeated recent games and a playoff meeting, the Ravens have gotten the better of Houston with only one exception and destroyed them in Houston on Christmas in 2024.

Then after the bye the Ravens begin a heavy stretch of division games, but those games come mostly at home. Warm-weather Tampa comes to Baltimore Dec. 1 after the Ravens bye, then a quick trip to Pittsburgh and the Steelers and Browns have to come to Baltimore after the bye.

Honestly, it sets up about as well as any Ravens supporter could have hoped for.

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