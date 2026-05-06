John Harbaugh Left A Legacy In Baltimore, But These Three "Harbs-isms" Won't Be Missed

John Harbaugh will likely head to Canton one day, thought of primarily as a longtime Ravens head coach, and there will be much to celebrate.

Nothing lasts forever, of course, especially not in the NFL. And it was certainly time for Harbaugh to go after a miserable 2025. I will always contend that was also the perfect time reboot a front office that was looking stale and predictable as well, and time will tell if that proves a prophetic as my projections about the crosstown Baltimore Orioles and their management decisions.

And while there is much that Ravens fans and observers probably took for granted from Harbaugh’s regime after a while, and some things that will probably resonate more with him gone, there are also some things about a tenure that threatened to reach two decades that I won’t recall as fondly, and, frankly, were part of why it was already looking possible before last season began that perhaps Harbs wasn’t going to be long for this job.

These are some Harbs-isms that many of us could probably use a break from:

Condescending Tone

Dealing with all of the people within an organization and in the media as a head coach who is in front of the mics all the time can get stale for everyone. Especially as the media evolved and social media exploded from when Harbaugh arrived in 2009 until his exit. Things get dissected too much at times.

But when he downplayed the team being in Super Bowl or bust mode last summer and played the “you never played the game” and “read your Bible” card, it sounded hollow and trite and, frankly, as a built-in excuse if 2025 followed the same sliding trajectory as 2024. And it was quickly apparent that the 2025 Ravens were going to tell the 2024 Ravens to hold their beer in the disappointment department.

This is a few years after he ripped the proverbial “guy at the end of the bar,” you know, the kind of people who allow a billionaire to make money hand over fist on an NFL team and afford to pay coaches $15M a year. That guy. There were tells along the way, and perhaps an odd sort of complacency setting over the entire organization (we’ll see if merely firing a highly-successful head coach changes that).

Glazed-Over Sideline Look

When you start to have a face, or look, or expression, attached to you, in key moments, that’s a bad sign. And when it’s a look of being glazed over and far off and somewhat vacant as your team conspired to blow another double-digit fourth-quarter lead, um, yeah not great. When the team’s brand becomes “no lead is safe,” bad sign. Just google “Harbaugh face meme” and it’s not just limited to some of Jim Harbaugh’s wild expressions.

In retrospect, sure there had to be all kinds of sideline interactions and attempts to mitigate some of this continued collapses, but when the later stages of this historically significantly run are remembered – and the inability to maximize the wondrous talents of Lamar Jackson with a Super Bowl run – this look is going to come to mind for many people.

Not Taking Command Of Play Calling

Harbaugh was a CEO head coach, who spent a little time coaching the secondary and was an ace special teams coach, but did not hone his chops calling plays on either side of the ball. But, still, as a CEO, the buck stopped with him and he certainly had the knowledge and autonomy and mentality to jump on the headset and force either side of the ball to make marked course corrections.

This did not happen nearly enough in general, and particularly when it mattered most. You know, like hosting the city’s first AFC Championship Game since Bert Jones was winning MVP awards in 1977. That woulda been a good time on a chilly day in early 2024.

That AFC title game loss to the Chiefs, despite Mike Macdonald’s defense shutting down Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid after the opening drive, is going to always ben tough for a lot of Ravens fans to get over. Harbaugh did a halftime interview in which all but guaranteed the Ravens would start to feed Derrick Henry and lean into heavy personnel against a Chiefs defense that struggled with that stuff … yet it never happened.

And as great as former offensive coordinator Todd Monken was here for the most part, too often in critical situations where the match-ups dictated that old-school mentality, the Ravens got too cute in the passing game. Odd trick plays. Stuff Harbaugh should have squashed in the headset in realtime.

Don’t even get me started on the defense, which was a total mess under young coordinator Zach Orr. Harbaugh’s a coach’s coach, from a family of coaches, but that loyalty and inability to fully insert himself into the most critical situations came back to bite him far too often the last few years on the job here.

He was a part of some of the most astonishing and incredible moments in franchise history, winning road playoff games with a kid QB and The Mile High Miracle and Ray Rice turning a check down into one of the most impactful plays any Raven has made to winning a Super Bowl against his brother after a power outage.

But it felt like Baltimore was kind of getting on his nerves a little bit at the end, and vice versa.

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