Five Pivotal Ravens Matchups to Watch vs. Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens' Week 3 bout against the Dallas Cowboys could ultimately be decided by battles between specific position groups or individual players outperforming their counterparts on the other side of the ball.

It'll take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and will give them a chance to get back on track, coming off an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their home opener.

If the Ravens prevail, they will improve to 2-1 and could tie for first in the AFC North standings, depending on how they fare against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Here are the five matchups that can either make or break this game.

Raven Cornerbacks vs. Cowboys Wide Receivers

The last time these two teams faced off, the Ravens did a good job of keeping Cowboys No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb under control, holding him to just four catches on seven targets for 67 receiving yards, no touchdowns and a forced fumble. This time around, they have to account for a pair of Pro Bowlers at the position. Dallas traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers standout George Pickens last offseason, and he finished as the team's leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, all of which set new career highs. While Lamb lines up all over, including heavily in the slot, covering him could fall upon one or more players on a given down; Pickens primarily plays on the outside, where he'll be engaged in consistent one-on-one battles.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Ravens have almost exclusively played Pro Bowl veteran Marlon Humphrey and third-year pro Nate Wiggins on the boundary. They have brought Keyon Martin and Chandler Rivers onto the field to play in the slot when All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton moves around. Head coach and defensive play caller Jesse Minter mentioned that they want to start getting 10th-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie more playing time, with just seven defensive snaps, but that could change starting on Sunday, going up against the team that originally drafted him.

"They have a plethora of guys on that side of the ball, not just George [Pickens] and CeeDee [Lamb], but [a] great tight end [Jake Ferguson], the O-line is good [and the] running back [Javonte Williams] runs hard," Hamilton said. "Obviously, they have Dak [Prescott] at the helm, too, and a bunch of other guys going with that, so it is going to be up to us to accept that challenge and go down there and face it head on and exceed the expectations."

Lamar Jackson vs. Cowboys Off-Ball Linebackers

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) closes on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The most glaring weak link in what has been a very disappointing Dallas defense through the first two weeks has been the play of their second-level defenders. Their young linebackers have looked lost in coverage, struggled with tackling and have been easily manipulated by opposing quarterbacks. They've been a big reason why the unit has allowed 126 rushing yards to the quarterback position and given up first downs at will to running backs coming out of the backfield on simple checkdowns.

Going up against the greatest dual-threat quarterback in NFL history and a two-time league MVP in Jackson, this is perhaps the biggest mismatch that exists between the two teams, especially with the Cowboys' third-year standout DeMarvion Overshown already ruled out with a lingering hamstring injury. Expect Jackson to get loose on scrambles and designed runs alike in this game, as well as carve up the middle of the field through the air. He ran for 87 yards and a touchdown and finished with a passer rating of 139.4 the last time he faced this defensive unit, back when it still had All Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons.

"We try to build it into every plan that we have, whether that's situational football, whether that's in base downs and [having] the ability to threaten with the run," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said about incorporating more quarterback runs. "That's something that I think that it's in our plans; it's going to continue to be in our plans, and 10 weeks from now we're going to be thinking the same way. I will continue to call them, and when the defense dictates, that's when we're able to pull it and roll."

Ravens Interior Defensive Line vs. Cowboys Interior Offensive Line

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

All signs are pointing to the Ravens being at full strength in the defensive trenches for the first time this season. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike has been fully participating in practice over the past couple of days leading up to the team's departure for Brazil, hinting that his 2026 debut after missing 15 games last year could finally be upon us.

"I am working out every day," Madubuike said. "I am working out every day to continue to keep getting better. We will see. But, I am in a good place. The coaches believe so too. [I'm] just taking it one day at a time. But, I feel great."

Even without Madubuike, the Ravens' other defensive linemen still likely had a decisive advantage over the Cowboys' interior offensive line that still doesn't have three-time Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith, who remains on injured reserve for at least two more weeks. This needs to be a big game for interior pressure since they're going up against a veteran quarterback in Dak Prescott, who isn't afraid to stand tall and step up in the pocket to deliver the ball to his talented targets downfield.

"I think [Madubuike] is a force multiplier," defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "There is a reason why he commands the check he does, because he makes plays. He is going to make everybody around him better. So, I told him yesterday when I saw him out there and he was just feeling free, and I could see him playing with some comfort — I gave him the old Jerry Maguire line — I go, 'You complete me! You make me whole!' So, I am just excited to see him play."

WR Rashod Bateman vs. CB DaRon Bland

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers trending toward missing a second straight game after not practicing the past couple of days with a lingering hamstring injury, it's looking like the sixth-year veteran will be assuming the mantle of the Ravens' No. 1 wideout yet again. Bateman stepped up in a big way against the Saints with a team-leading seven catches for 88 receiving yards and a touchdown.

"I think [Bateman] responded well," Doyle said. "With Zay being out last week, he knew he was going to have to step up. He did a really good job with the opportunities presented to him."

The Cowboys have already ruled out one of their starting corners, as fifth-year veteran Cobie Durant is dealing with a hamstring injury. That leaves the former First-Team All-Pro as their top player remaining at the position, meaning he could be the one lined up against Bateman in key situations.



Ravens Run Game vs. Cowboys Rush Defense

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dallas has allowed the third-most rushing yards in the league over the first two weeks, with an average of 173.5 yards per game, and Baltimore comes in with the fourth-best rushing offense, with an average of 155 yards per game. The last two times these teams faced off during the Jackson era, the Ravens eclipsed 250 yards on the ground and had at least one 100-yard rusher.

This will likely be a heavy dose of Derrick Henry-type of game, so expect to see the future Hall of Famer carry the ball early and often in this game, especially if they won't have their top weapon in he passing game and their top offensive lineman and pass protector. Two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley is currently dealing with a toe injury that has caused him to miss the first two days of practice this week. The best thing they can do for second-year pro Carson Vinson, if he has to make his first-career start in Stanley's place, is to use his athleticism on the move in the run game and screen game instead of having him pass-block for deep dropbacks at a high clip.

"I always have confidence in the O-line," Henry said. "The guys prepare the right way. [They] have the right leadership there, and if somebody goes down, it is always next man up. I definitely know whoever steps up in there, whether it is Carson [Vinson] or whoever, he is going to be ready and it is a big opportunity. I am excited regardless of who steps out there, and, of course, I want Ronnie [Stanley] out there, because he is one of the leaders of this team, but if he can't go, then it's the next man up."