Ravens Week 2 Rookie Report: Chandler Rivers Shines In Regular Season Debut

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 rookie class saw extended action in Sunday's home-opening 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. They are now one of three teams in the AFC North that find themselves at 1-1 and looking up at the 2-0 Cincinnati Bengals in the standings heading into next week.

Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookie who was a healthy scratch was undrafted quarterback Joe Fagnano, who still suited up as an emergency No. 3 option. Fifth-round running back Adam Randall will remain on short-term injured reserve for at least two more weeks; third-round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane went on injured reserve after getting hurt in Week 1 and seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is on the practice squad.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their late taste of NFL regular-season action.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws while pressured by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first-round right guard played 100% of the Ravens' offensive snaps once again, and he managed not to get called for any penalties this time around. While his run blocking continues to be impressive, he had a major lapse in pass protection in which the quick pressure he allowed forced Lamar Jackson to throw his final pass sooner than he wanted, resulting in the game-sealing interception.

Lamar’s interception:



Deep Smash against C3. If Vega doesn’t get beat so quick, Lamar has time to hold the MOF safety and put the field corner in conflict. One of the two routes should come open.



Instead, the poor protection sped up Lamar’s internal clock, and he forced a bad… pic.twitter.com/OhgMC1qK1Q — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) September 20, 2026

OLB Zion Young

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zion Young (9) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-round edge defender went from playing a combined 22 snaps between defense and special teams in Week 1 to playing 23 on defense alone in the home opener. During his increased playing time, Young put some good and bad film on tape in both phases as he recorded the first three tackles of his career, including a pair of solos.

This Zion Young guy is pretty strong pic.twitter.com/1UQJPYuE8U — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) September 23, 2026

Young flashed his impressive play strength on a couple of occasions but also had some big gaffes where he missed an opportunity to record his first tackle for loss when he whiffed on bringing down Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who proceeded to scramble for a first down before getting pushed out of bounds. His most costly mistake came on special teams when he didn't maintain his lane integrity on the 53-yard kickoff return they allowed just before halftime that set New Orleans up for a key scoring drive that ended in a field goal.

WR Elijah Sarratt

After being a healthy scratch for the season opener last week, the fourth-rounder dressed for a game for the first time but didn't see the field for a single snap on either offense or special teams. He got out-snapped in both by 11th-year veteran Chris Moore, who started the game opposite Rashod Bateman in place of injured two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers.

TE Matt Hibner

The fourth-rounder saw a slight reduction in his playing time on offense, falling to just under 20 snaps to 19, and went down from nine to seven on special teams. He wasn't targeted once but continued to look good as a blocker in the run game.

CB Chandler Rivers

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) carries the ball while defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chandler Rivers (29) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fifth-rounder went from being a healthy scratch for the season opener to overtaking second-year pro Keyon Martin as the primary backup at nickel who comes onto the field when three-time All Pro Kyle Hamilton gets moved around. Rivers outsnapped Martin on defense 24-1, only played three fewer snaps on special teams and made the most of his first live action since the preseason finale. He recorded a pair of solo tackles, including one for a loss, and both were excellent takedowns in the openfield the helped the defense get off the field.

On the first, Rivers brought down Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, who outweighs him by 56 pounds, on a third-and-long to force a punt. The second was when he blew up five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara four yards behind the line of scrimmage. After perfectly reading the screen, he plowed through his would-be blocker to set up a third-and-long that would result in a short field goal attempt.

Play recognition. Awareness. Instincts.



Chandler Rivers is a DUDE. pic.twitter.com/qma9NY5qrS — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) September 21, 2026

TE Josh Cuevas

The fifth-rounder saw the field for even fewer snaps between offense and special teams combined than he did in the opener. His five snaps on offense were the fewest among all tight ends on the team, and he played just one snap on special teams.

P Ryan Eckley

The sixth-round specialist wasn't anywhere near as impressive against the Saints as he was in the season opener. Eckley averaged just 41.3 yards per punt, didn't pin the opposing offense inside their own 20-yard line and picked the worst times to have his shortest punts of the game. His 37-yard boot at the end of the third and his 40-yarder with just over eight minutes left in the fourth gave New Orleans the ball on its 32-yard line both times.

OLB Ethan Burke

The undrafted free agent and preseason darling has yet to see a single snap on defense through the first two games, as he exclusively played on special teams once again. His 16 snaps in the third phase of the game were the third-most on the team, most among all rookies, and he recorded the first tackle in the regular season of his career on an assisted takedown of a kick returner to open the third quarter.