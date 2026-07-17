Four John Harbaugh Mistakes Jesse Minter Can’t Repeat

Ravens rookie head coach Jesse Minter is very much a product of the Harbaugh brothers. That’s just a fact.

They have informed and steeled his coaching mindset and philosophies, and spending so much time with around both of them but him in fairly unique company. It’s a blessing in many ways – especially with his first job being in Baltimore where they clearly wanted to keep some parts of the past alive – but also a bit of a curse, trying to figure out your own way as a head coach for the first time and determining how much to borrow as you literally replace one of your mentors in the city were he delivered the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

So, yeah, it’s a little complicated.

He’s going to face Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh this season, where he was the defensive coordinator the last two years, and John Harbaugh is just a few hours up the road trying to breath life into the Giants (along with a sizeable chunk of Baltimore’s former roster).

In hopes of simplifying things for him a bit, there were some characteristics for John Harbaugh that became carrying traits toward the end that Minter would do well to avoid. Managing all of this, while also calling plays on defense (we haven’t had this dynamic in this town since early in Brian Billick’s regime before he started delegating offensive coordinator duties) won’t be easy. Steering clear of a few Harbsisms might go a long away with the fanbase as he begins to get comfortable on the job.

Don’t Condescend / Skirt Expectations

I knew 2025 had the potential to go way off the rials when Harbaugh spent late summer talking down to the fans and media and trying to pretend his team wasn’t in “Super Bowl or bust” mode. And by January you got the sense that bugged the hell out of longtime friends Steve Bisciotti, who fired him not that long after rewarding him with another massive contract extension.

Telling people to “read your bible,” and letting them know how little you think they understand your job and your expectations – while they literally fund the entire thing by spending money on your product and funneling $600M in tax money to your billionaire boss to fix up his stadium (upgrades that largely benefit only the richest 5% of stadium goers like the Blackwing Club) – is quite direction to choose before unmasking yourself week after week with more pathetic fourth-quarter collapses); a mess your former pupil will have to clean up.

Some of this was obviously born of Harbaugh’s long and impactful history here, and a novice coach should have a different perspective, but I’d steer clear of anything close to this sophomoric rhetoric.

Can’t Be Too Passive On Game Day

We all know Minter has a lot of discern here just growing into the job, but, ultimately, managing the game is paramount and staying on top of macro-level trends in every facet of play fall on the head coach. Can’t be glazed over and just delegate, especially with this staff not being nearly as experienced as many of Harbaugh’s.

If Derrick Henry isn’t being fed enough by a first-time offensive play caller himself just trying to figure things out at age 30 (Declan Doyle) you must intervene. If the return guy looks overwhelmed and shaky and should probably sit, that’s on you. If basic schematic adjustments that were discussed all week are not being implemented properly – offense, defense or special teams – you can’t be glazed over.

You must be decisive and take ownership of it in the present. Complaining about a ridiculous option pass by Henry two days later – when the call came in over the headset and you could have done something about it in realtimme – that’s kinda weak.

Don’t Skew Too Conservative

I have real fears about this one with the combination of a defensive mindset and history of having a strong defense, coupled with a rookie punter and second-year kicker, and an offensive coordinator who has never done the job before and all those years spent around both Harbaugh brothers and Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald.

Almost no once is more inclined to disavow fourth-down offensive opportunities the last five years or so than the Harbaugh brothers … Except for Macdonald. We’ve done the research.

None of those guys have Lamar Jackson and this defense has that nasty of falling apart late – even under Macdonald as it dates back the entire Jackson era – and you can never score too many points. And I think Tyler Loop will be just fine this season after a miss to end last season, but you never know.

I do know Jackson is one of the elite playmakers in the history of this game and he might only be here for one more year. I'd lean into that.

Let Youth Be Served

Perhaps this is a little bit nitpicky here, and, perhaps this is more of critique, really, of the roster and general manager Eric DeCosta. Because his drafts have suffered and it was clear this past coaching staff didn’t value the talent in recent draft classes nearly as much as football operations did.

So we got Calais Campbell playing way more than he should have at that stage of his career and getting run down. Kyle Van Not getting exposed too much last year. Justin Houston in the same boat a few years before that. We got rotating guards and rotating tackles.

This seemed to be a growing point of friction between Harbaugh and DeCosta. Minter is going to be different in that regard and the fact that the GM hand-picked him, and how quickly Minter genuflected to him at the introductory press conference tells you this is probably going to change.

We hope the pendulum doesnt swing so much that some kids who aren't ready for the bright lights continue to get overexposed. It's something we will certainly be mindful of as we analyze the upcoming season.

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