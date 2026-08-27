How Much Does Final Preseason Game Really Matter for Ravens?

This game is going to be a tough watch.

I’m just keeping it real. It will be rough. Rookie head coach Jese Minter is more conservative than his mentor, John Harbaugh, when it comes to who plays in these games and how much they play. And that was in the first two exhibitions, which is when you see the most of the regulars and teams willing to risk health for snaps.

But the third game? Forgetabout it. Pretty much anywhere. And, I’d contest, particularly in Baltimore. And the Commanders are so beat up, they couldn't play most of the guys you have heard of if they wanted to.

Minter is who he is and that’s great. Do I think Lamar Jackson could have benefitted from getting a quarter in one of the first two games? I do. And I think 30-year-old rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle could have benefitted even more from it. But the risks are real, health is paramount, and if you aren’t going to sit Jackson, then sure, sit everybody (including even Trenton Simpson, I guess).

So the coach has beliefs and he is sticking with them and he’s consistent. But, like, even guys like Andy Reid, who tempt fate every summer by playing top veterans more than you would ever imagine (especially considering the same staff has been implementing the same offense and defense for a loooong time) sit everybody they can for the third game.

It’s a numbers game, and some players projected very much to be on the 53-man roster will invariably have to dress and run around a little bit. But not man. And especially not here.

Where Could Veterans Show Up?

Perhaps, this staff believes veteran center Ethan Pocic – their starter though they refuse to really acknowledge it – coming back from Achilles surgery and paying 13 snaps late in the first game and 28 last Saturday, needs some game work to be ready. The Ravens have leaned into veteran defensive tackle Broderick Washington in some of these games and for pure numbers reasons, maybe he plays a few series again Friday.

And the Ravens have no choice but to utilize their specialists on Friday against the Commanders, because they don’t have other options on the roster. Rookie punter Ryan Eckley was masterful last weekend, though he did shank a punt in the opener, while second-year kicker Tyer Loop was better in the second game as well, but is under scrutiny after the way last season ended.

But, for the most part, this is going to be a battle for the practice squad more than anything else. As it should be. The Ravens have a solid roster, they have the highest of expectations and the overwhelming share of their payroll and roster is vested in older and established players who have nothing to gain and too much to lose in a game like this.

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