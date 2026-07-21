How to Attend Ravens Training Camp: Tickets, Parking and Fan Guide

It’s that time of the year again. After a long offseason, NFL teams are padding up and hitting the field for Training Camp.

As usual, teams invite their fanbase to attend these live practices to see how the players get their reps in, work with their coaches, and get back in the swing of things before preseason play starts up in mid-August.

For the Baltimore Ravens, the team will yet again be hosted by the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, MD. This summer marks the 15th anniversary at the location, as they were previously hosted by McDaniel College in Westminster from 1996-2010.

Why Attend?

For starters, the event is completely free of charge. Fans can witness their favorite player practice his craft from field level all while enjoying amenities without worrying about rising ticket prices.

It’s also a great opportunity to see rookies compete for playing time, especially if you’re a Ravens fan. The team recently picked up two undrafted QBs in Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia, a Heisman award contender, and UConn’s Joe Fagnano. The two look to crack the roster behind Lamar Jackson and (possibly) Tyler Huntley, an established veteran who’s backed up Jackson since 2020.

This year, the team will take a more traditional approach to training camp under new head coach Jesse Minter. Practices will take place in the late morning (10 A.M. and 11 A.M.) rather than the late afternoon under previous HC John Harbaugh, a change much appreciated by fans who no longer have to worry about standing in the sweltering heat for 2-2.5 hours.

Act Now For Tickets

As of right now, tickets for all training camp days are currently sold out. However, fans can join a waitlist where they can fill out a form with their information in case any spots open up as well as their desired date to attend. While not guaranteed a ticket, the waitlist is the best option for anyone who wants to witness the beginnings of a newly coached Ravens squad.

2026 Baltimore Ravens Training Camp Schedule | Official Baltimore Ravens Website

The Transportation Situation

So, you’ve secured your ticket. Now what? As for parking, fans can park at Metro Center Owings Mills as early as 1.5 hours before practice starts. ADA parking will also be available for fans with any disabilities. ADA spots can be claimed in an email after receiving your ticket. From the Metro Center, buses will transport fans to and from the Under Armour Performance Center.

The Ravens establish a bag policy as follows: Backpacks, duffle bags, and bags larger than 12 x 12 inches are all prohibited, so the team recommends a clear bag to hold any belongings you might want. Fans are also asked to take pictures and videos only before/after practice. As mentioned, the event will last anywhere between 2-2.5 hours, so make sure to bring a water bottle!

A Fan-Centered Experience

This year, training camp will feature a Fan Zone with concession stands as well as interactive games, the Ravens Team Store, and free giveaways. Autographs are also open to kids ages 6-12 at the end of practice. These fans have to make sure they receive a wristband at check in. Players will have sharpies ready to with them to sign, so there is no need to bring your own.

Training camp is a great opportunity to bring the family out to support your favorite team, and the Ravens are proving yet again this year that they care about their fans with an experience like this that brings fans together, both locally and nationally.

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