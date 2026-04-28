Baltimore Ravens Add Heisman Runner-Up to Their Quarterback Room

Diego Pavia has an NFL team after all.



After going undrafted for the full seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, former Vanderbilt quarterback and 2025 Heisman Trophy Finalist, Pavia, will join the Baltimore Ravens.

Pavia will be signed to a three-year undrafted rookie free agent deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens are signing former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia to a three-year deal, per source. Pavia was supposed to try out this weekend, but the Ravens signed him in advance. pic.twitter.com/UfDEabnXo4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2026

Baltimore had originally extended an invitation for the Mexican-American Pavia to participate as a try out in their rookie minicamp, which begins next Saturday May 2. However, the team reversed course and decided to sign the passer before minicamp.

Before Draft weekend, Baltimore only had two quarterbacks on its roster -- Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley -- so it was a given that the team would try to add arms to their quarterback room. The only question was where.

A screenshot of Pavia’s draft party setup went viral during last weekend’s draft after the former Commodore quarterback went undrafted after 257 picks. A first-team All-American and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner last season, Pavia is no stranger to controversy, after going viral for going off at the Heisman voters after finishing second in voting, only behind winner Fernando Mendoza from Indiana, who went first overall in the draft to the Las Vegas Raiders.

A number of league observers, including Pat McAfee, had championed the UFL as a possible destination for Pavia -- an undersized passer with big playmaking capabilities -- after going undrafted in the NFL. Now, he has a spot on an NFL roster, although sticking around won’t be easy for the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Diego Pavia Will Have Competition in Baltimore

A few hours before Pavia’s agreement was reported, another undrafted quarterback had struck a deal with the Ravens, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport.

UConn’s Joe Fagnano also received a three-year undrafted rookie free agent deal in Baltimore to join the Ravens’ quarterback room.

Source: #Ravens agree to 3-year deal with QB Joe Fagnano from UConn. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2026

Fagnano, who spent four years at Maine before a three-season stint at Connecticut was also invited initially on a tryout basis to Ravens’ rookie minicamp before landing a deal.

While Baltimore could always add another passer in the near future, including a veteran, having Pavia and Fagnano on board ensures that two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson won’t have to see many reps in the preseason, if any.