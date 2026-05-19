Jesse Minter Expects Lamar Jackson at OTAs Soon, and That’s Good News for the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens’ opened up their Organized Team Activities to the media for the first time on Tuesday, their second session, with one player hogging all of the attention despite not even being present.

Of course, we’re talking about quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was one of a number of Ravens’ absentees for the second session of OTA’s, a list that also included fellow All-Pros Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey and Calais Campbell.

When head coach Jesse Minter was asked about Jackson’s absence, he quickly pointed out that the two-time league MVP has “been one of our leaders during the offseason program. A couple of things going on yesterday and today. We do expect him to be back soon. We’ve had some great conversations. Know when he's gonna be back, and I'll probably leave those between me and Lamar.”

We’ve had some great conversations.” Head Coach Jesse Minter on Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/3blBSdNCI5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 19, 2026

Jackson has been a no-show in the past, so missing out now shouldn’t really surprise anyone.

Other Ravens players that were also out of today’s session include wideout Rashod Bateman, nose tackle Travis Jones, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), nose tackle John Jenkins, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee), in addition to the aforementioned Hamilton, Humphrey and Campbell.

Here are notable Ravens not in attendance for voluntary OTA on Tuesday:



QB Lamar Jackson

S Kyle Hamilton

CB Marlon Humphrey

WR Rashod Bateman

NT Travis Jones

DE Calais Campbell

DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck)

NT John Jenkins

CB Chidobe Awuzie

LB Teddye Buchanan (knee) pic.twitter.com/jlVgGL3BWf — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 19, 2026

Why Lamar Jackson’s speedy return to the team would be good news in Baltimore

Jackson did make an appearance at the start of the offseason program and the team’s voluntary minicamp, so a certain expectation for him to be at OTAs was justified.

It seemed, and still does, like a sign of good faith for the incoming staff, including Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

If Jackson actually makes his way back to Owings Mills quickly, these two OTA absences will amount to nothing other than “a couple of things going on yesterday and today”, as Minter already pointed out.

However, if Jackson fails to show up for any remaining OTAs, then he might signal something else. It could be a statement regarding his current contract situation, or him just not wanting to discuss John Harbaugh’s firing -- remember, he hasn’t talked to the press since the ending of last season.

In and of itself, missing a couple of OTAs shouldn’t be that big of a big deal.

However, if there’s actually a storm brewing in Baltimore over Jackson’s new deal, then the June 9-11 mandatory minicamp will surely serve as confirmation.

Jackson and the Ravens can easily put this fire out with a quick comeback just in time for the very last portion of the offseason voluntary practices... even if his absence shouldn't be considered a fire in the first place.