What Lamar Jackson Reporting to Ravens Offseason Activities Means for 2026 Season

The starting quarterback appearing at the beginning of offseason workouts isn't a headline in most cities, but the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson has been a different story.

Organized Team Activites, also known as OTAs, are voluntary workouts that begin early in the offseason. The Baltimore Ravens offseason workouts began April 6.

Head coach Jesse Minter talked recently at the NFL owners meetings about Jackson's excitement for the new program, but failed to definitively say whether Jackson would be at offseason workouts. Minter exclaimed that he would see who arrives to workouts April 6 just like everyone else.

After two seasons of minimal appearances from Jackson during OTAs, the two-time NFL MVP has entered the building for the first day of offseason workouts. Jackson is setting the example for his younger teammates after an underwhelming 2025 season for the Ravens.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) wears a cheese grater hat after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Jackson doesn't have to continue showing up

It's important to note that Jackson does not have to continue showing up to OTAs after April 6. Jackson has forfeited $750,000 in back-to-back seasons for failing to report to 80% of OTAs.

With Jackson eligible for an extension he hasn't signed, Jackson could fulfill 80% of Baltimore's OTAs and stop attending in order to save himself some extra money.

Teams are allowed three weeks of OTAs and there can only be three OTAs per week until the final week, where teams are allowed a maximum of four dates. No live contact is allowed at these workouts and players aren't allowed to wear pads. Players are allowed to wear helmets and protective pads for joints. The Ravens are allowed to condition and run 7-on-7 drills without contact.

The Ravens will have up to 10 days of OTAs before this set of offseason workouts end. Jackson only attended one of the nine OTAs before mandatory minicamp began. The Ravens missed the postseason last year and had a chance to appear until the very end. Rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal to lose against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers ended up moving on into the postseason over Baltimore due.

Baltimore will have new players in camp soon

Jackson being in the building early shows that he understands something needs to change. Any new methods of improvement are worth trying after Baltimore went from Super Bowl betting favorites to losing nine games and missing the postseason. His attendance for the rest of offseason workouts remains to be seen, but developing on-field chemistry and building relationships with new teammates inside the workplace can go a long way.

Jackson will have a new batch of rookies to develop chemistry with after the rookie NFL Draft later this month. This draft will be a crucial one for Baltimore's new coaching staff. The Ravens have team needs ranging from defensive back and pass rusher to offensive line and pass catcher.

After the losses of tight end Isaiah Likely, DeAndre Hopkins, and longtime fullback Patrick Ricard, expect the Ravens to prioritize finding a dynamic offensive weapon, in the backfield or on the perimeter, within the first two days of the NFL Draft April 23 and April 24.

The Ravens hold the No. 14 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft this year. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has drafted a defensive back in the first round of every draft since 2022, aside from 2023 where DeCosta drafted receiver Zay Flowers.